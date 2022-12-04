Read full article on original website
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season has been a surprising one to some. After trading away Russell Wilson, who turned out to be both an on and off-field problem, Geno Smith has led Seattle to a strong season, making the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs strong as well. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update
During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
