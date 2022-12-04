ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
TVGuide.com

How to Watch MNF Saints vs. Buccaneers Live on 12/05

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Monday, December 5 at 8:15 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs....
TAMPA, FL
FlurrySports

How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season has been a surprising one to some. After trading away Russell Wilson, who turned out to be both an on and off-field problem, Geno Smith has led Seattle to a strong season, making the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs strong as well. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update

During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA

