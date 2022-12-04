ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence: 'The word to describe it is embarrassing'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence minced no words after the team’s 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. “It’s embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said. “I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders

The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

