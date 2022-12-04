Read full article on original website
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Trevor Lawrence: 'The word to describe it is embarrassing'
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence minced no words after the team’s 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. “It’s embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said. “I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders
The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
