San Francisco, CA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion

Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
BOULDER, CO

