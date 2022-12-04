Read full article on original website
Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Comments / 0