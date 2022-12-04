ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward. Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14 picks: Top players to add include James Cook, Cam Akers

Depending on league settings, the Fantasy football playoffs are either getting underway or just around the corner. Either way, nailing your Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire picks is critical. Depth is sure to be tested as teams lock up their own playoff destiny and rest their starters, so you'll want to have a well-balanced roster with plenty of options to plug into your Fantasy football lineups. But with the waiver pool starting to thin out in the latter stages of the season, which backups can you speculatively add that might be of value down the road?
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday

Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss

Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree

Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury

Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.

