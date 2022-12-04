Read full article on original website
Related
49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo
It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward. Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.
49ers' push for Super Bowl takes serious blow with Jimmy Garoppolo out for season | Opinion
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
Get to know 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who is expected to start vs. Tom Brady and Buccaneers in Week 14
The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season on Sunday thanks to a broken foot. The next man up was rookie Brock Purdy, far down on the depth chart to start the season but now the leader of San Francisco's offense. Purdy, 22, was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant...
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick
After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
Kyle Shanahan called out 49ers DL, Nick Bosa responded loudly
The 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it a point to construct their defense from front to back by prioritizing the defensive line. That means their defensive front, led by star defensive end Nick Bosa, gets a lot of the credit for San Francisco’s defensive dominance.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14 picks: Top players to add include James Cook, Cam Akers
Depending on league settings, the Fantasy football playoffs are either getting underway or just around the corner. Either way, nailing your Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire picks is critical. Depth is sure to be tested as teams lock up their own playoff destiny and rest their starters, so you'll want to have a well-balanced roster with plenty of options to plug into your Fantasy football lineups. But with the waiver pool starting to thin out in the latter stages of the season, which backups can you speculatively add that might be of value down the road?
Why Jared Goff Is Lions' Quarterback of Future
Adham Beydoun is the featured guest of this week's NFL podcast.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa seemed off for most of the game. Miami's defense did not do enough to stop a 7th-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. ...
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
The Ringer
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Brock Purdy lifts 49ers over Buccaneers, Chargers upset Dolphins, Bills blast Jets
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Week 13 sure wasn't unlucky for me. It wasn't quite the triple-crown hit I wanted, but it was close. I went 10-5 in my ATS expert picks, 11-3-1 straight up and 3-3 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That improves my records to 92-95-8 ATS, 111-77-1 straight up and 44-30-3 with my best bets.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
Comments / 0