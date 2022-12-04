Read full article on original website
‘We got very stagnant’: Cold-shooting Ankeny girls tumble to No. 8 S.E. Polk
With the final seconds of the first half ticking off the clock on Tuesday night, Southeast Polk guard Alyssa Bartlett hurried the ball up the court during a CIML Conference girls’ basketball game at Ankeny. Bartlett dribbled behind her back to avoid an Ankeny defender, then launched a 3-point...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Our kids didn’t quit’: Hawk wrestlers run into tough foes at Donnybrook event
Coach Jack Wignall never wants his Ankeny wrestling team to shy away from strong competition. That’s why the Dan Gable Donnybrook on Friday and Saturday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville was such a positive experience for the Hawks. “This was arguably the toughest high school tournament in the...
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars rack up 23 pins, romp past 3 foes at C.B. Lewis Central quadrangular
The Ankeny Centennial wrestling team turned in a dominating performance on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central quadrangular. The Jaguars easily defeated all three of their opponents, racking up 23 pins while raising their record to 5-0. They posted a 66-16 win over Clarinda, a 66-18 victory over Denison-Schleswig, and a 65-11 triumph over Lewis Central.
ankenyfanatic.com
Schwebach wins 2 events, leads Ankeny to 3rd-place finish at Wittmer Invite
Only 62 points separated the top four teams in the Mike Wittmer Invitational boys’ swimming meet on Saturday at Ames. Pleasant Valley won the team title with 378 points, edging defending champion Ames by 17 points. Ankeny was third in the eight-team field with 326 points, followed by Cedar Falls with 306.
Radio Iowa
Scheelhaase named offensive coordinator at Iowa State
Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to offensive coordinator on the Iowa State football staff, Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell announced today Monday. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” Campbell said. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
cyclonefanatic.com
Sean Shaw Jr. enters transfer portal
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen. During his final season at Iowa State, Shaw Jr. racked up 153 receiving yards on 16 catches, converting for two touchdowns, as well. He finishes his career with...
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State
The former four-star is in the process of finding a new home
widerightnattylite.com
#7 Iowa State drops close one to #2 Iowa 18-15
It all came down to bonus points... Iowa State won 5 matches. Iowa won 5 matches. What made the difference? Iowa’s 3 out of the 5 wins were won by 8 points or more. What does that mean? Bonus points... Yes, those sneaky points add up to a win and that was the difference maker. But Jacob, what’s the point system entail? Well before I give the results I should walk through the point system for casual wrestling watchers.
What’s Bugging Andy? Gaslighting Iowa & ISU football fans
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy reminds fans they didn’t imagine those bad offenses.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kqradio.com
Webster City school superintendent search to start December 7.
The search to find a new Webster City Community School superintendent will begin on Wednesday. The Webster City school board will begin its task on finding the replacement for Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of June,2023. Ross has been superintendent for the past five years. The board meeting will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street. Three superintendent search firms and their representatives will make their presentations to the board about the services they offer for finding a new superintendent. The first presentation will begin at 12:30 Wednesday with representatives of EDWise,LLC from Alta,Iowa. The second presentation begins at 1:45 with representatives of Grundmeyer Leader Services from Huxley. The final presentation begins at 3:00 with representatives of McPherson and Jacobson,LLC from Omaha. The Webster City school will make a decision late Wednesday afternoon on which of three firms will be in charge of finding a new school superintendent.
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
