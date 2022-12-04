ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowflake, AZ

tribunenewsnow.com

K-9 Zolton stops drugs from entering Navajo Nation

On Nov. 23, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 87 near Milepost 347 in the Winslow area. Zolton was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly five ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 120 fentanyl pills. The investigation revealed these drugs were destined for communities on the Navajo Nation.
WINSLOW, AZ

