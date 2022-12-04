ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PIX11

Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — This holiday season, a toy store is giving away cash! The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside. There are 25 eggs […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!

Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream

Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street

It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 25 News

Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years

Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes, asking $4M, faces a murky future

It’s been called the best preserved Dutch Colonial landmark in Brooklyn — a storied farmhouse predating the American Revolution. Over its more than two and a half centuries, the elegantly proportioned Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead — with its gently curved roof, dormer windows and columned porch perched incongruously amid the humming traffic and bustling apartment blocks of the borough’s Madison section — has housed only three families since 1766. But to the dismay of local preservationists, that’s now history. Emptied of its antiques, damaged by vandalism and in a state of disrepair, the historic property, now priced at $4 million, faces an uncertain future as...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
Shore News Network

Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing

NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
DEPEW, NY
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Cash Only’s Cannabis XXXmas Market | New York City Event

The event is going down on Saturday, December 17th at a private location in the LES. If you RSVP here, the address will be shared over email as we get closer to the event date. The market will feature 30+ vendors, including folks selling clothes, jewelry, zines, food, and cannabis. All the cultural food groups, not just weed brands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Freeport, NY

The incorporated village of Freeport is part of Nassau County and the township of Hempstead in New York. It was originally called Raynor South and then Raynortown after Edward Raynor, who came from Hempstead village and founded the area in the 1650s. In 1853, it was renamed to Freeport via...
FREEPORT, NY
longisland.com

Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon

The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
NORTH BABYLON, NY
therealdeal.com

New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work

Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

45 puppies, dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in 1-bedroom NYC home: officials

A Queens man was hit with animal cruelty charges Tuesday for allegedly keeping dozens of abused, filthy and malnourished dogs and puppies in his home without proper care. Fred Thomson, 69, was busted and arraigned on a 90-count complaint Tuesday — 45 counts of “failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal” and 45 counts of “overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance,” a release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Heart-wrenching video provided to The Post Tuesday shows the 45 pups — some of them shivering — being cared for at a shelter, officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

