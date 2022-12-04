Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.

The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country. The Market will also provide the customer with a very special shopping experience. We absolutely love the thought of bringing the Vintage experience to both vendors and customers throughout the country!

