Brown's first time facing former team since traded to Eagles

By Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Eagles to take on Titans aiming for 11-1 02:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds will try to go 11 and 1 on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. They are leading in the AFC south.

It'll be A.J. Brown's first time facing his former team since he was traded to the Eagles. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in the off-season for a first-round pick and he's been one of the best receivers in the league this season.

The Tennessee Titans present a unique challenge as they're led by one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry.

He's second in the NFL in rushing already with more than a thousand yards.

And the Eagles struggle to stop the run allowing 4.7 yards per rush which is among the worst in the league.

However, last week the Cincinnati Bengals held henry to 38 rushing yards, his second-fewest this season.

So are there any lessons to be learned for the Eagles' defense?

"It's about putting the players in the best position but it can't just always be a copy and paste. Because you don't have the same players at Cincinnati," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "You have different strengths, different weaknesses than the guys of Cincinnati. So, you know, you look at it, you look at different things, but there's a happy median of you putting the guys in the right spot, knowing how to coach those guys in that spot and also what your guys can do."

Most sportsbooks list the Eagles as 4-point favorites entering Sunday's game, but it's going to take a complete team effort if they want to get the win and maintain the best record in the NFL and get to 11-1.

And Eagles fans were setting up for tailgate events at 6 a.m. Sunday bringing food and a lot of sports enthusiasm. And while the air of South Philadelphia is filling up with the smells of hoagies and tomato pie, we cannot wait for kickoff at 1 p.m.

