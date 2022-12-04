Read full article on original website
Where are they now? Buddy Parrott enjoying down time
Buddy Parrott played outsized roles in two of the most dramatic races in NASCAR history. Now 83 years old and retired from the sport since 2001, Parrott looks back on those two days as highlights of a career that began in the early 1970s. In the 1990 Daytona 500, champion...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Never Forget the Time He Got Fired From His Dad's Car Dealership
There are plenty of NASCAR fans who adamantly argue that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wouldn't be where he is today if not for the Earnhardt name and the legacy secured for him by his late dad, "The Intimidator" himself, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, one thing's for sure: there was a time when having the Earnhardt name didn't mean squat for ol' Junior. At least it didn't keep him from getting fired from Dale Sr.'s car dealership.
NASCAR: 5 seats still open for the 2023 season
Five of the 36 chartered entries, spread across three teams, still do not have any confirmed drivers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two more teams solidified their driver lineups for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season earlier in the offseason, with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing confirming driver number four in their respective rosters for next year.
Hailie Deegan robbed
The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think
Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | Opinion
Top NASCAR teams in the Race Team Alliance, are exploring the possibility of staging their own exhibition races as early as a year from now.
Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite
Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
NASCAR: Potential TV disaster avoided with new deal
Fox and DIRECTV announced a multi-year distribution agreement over the weekend, meaning a potential disaster was avoided for many NASCAR fans. On Saturday, Fox Corporation and DIRECTV announced a renewal of Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and retransmission consent for each of the local Fox Television Stations across DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition
The venue is hardly the only change that NASCAR has made to the Busch Light Clash recently. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
Ty Gibbs Ends Social Media Silence With Moving Video and Post About His Father
Ty Gibbs shared a moving video and some heartfelt words on social media in the first comments on his father since his tragic death a month ago. The post Ty Gibbs Ends Social Media Silence With Moving Video and Post About His Father appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats
Joey Logano can be a divisive figure, but every NASCAR fan can agree that the Connecticut native is already among racing's elite. The post Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How a Meeting at the Streamline Hotel in 1947 Led to the Birth of NASCAR
It took NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. about a decade to move from spectator to race promoter on the highway/beach course to founder of a major sanctioning body. France worked for guaranteed purses, introduced safety and rescue innovations, and urged rival groups to adopt uniform officiating. His efforts led to...
GMS Racing Signs Rising Star Rajah Caruth to Full-Time NASCAR Truck Series Ride
GMS Racing made a big move on Tuesday by signing rising NASCAR star Rajah Caruth to a full-time Truck Series ride. Caruth has moved quickly up the racing ranks. A prospect from the iRacing circuits, he has earned a lot of respect from fans and drivers alike. Now, Rajah Caruth...
NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023
With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire
On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points. In addition to competing in the...
Harvick To Decide Future In No. 4 NASCAR Ford By Daytona
Kevin Harvick has yet to decide whether he will continue to drive the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang beyond the 2023 Cup Series season, but he said that he will make an announcement before the 2023 Daytona 500 in Februrary, according to NASCAR. Harvick has driven for 23 consecutive seasons...
Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023?
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick made high-profile moves to new teams. NASCAR fans will be interested to see who has the bigger 2023 season. The post Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
