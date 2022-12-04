Read full article on original website
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Students across North America connect at Yavne convention
Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood hosted over 800 students and chaperones from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 for the first Bais Yaakov Convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The convention included speeches, panels and workshops centered around the theme of sulam mutzav artza, or Jacob’s ladder and its...
Cleveland Jewish News
Conversation with author Simon Dec. 8 at South Euclid library
The Cuyahoga County Public Library will host a conversation with Scott Simon, author of “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life” from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
cleveland.com
Ohio City dwelling housed a tinsmith’s shop, art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over the last 165 years, a home owned by Tim Del Papa near the heart of Ohio City has served as a residence, a business, an art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits. The building on West 26th Street not far from the West...
Cleveland Jewish News
Planned Shaker Heights home expansion review continues Dec. 6
Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6. More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on...
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
In the sad case of Dr. Boutros, MetroHealth’s wildly successful innovator and now-fired CEO, he repaid the money. Why not just let him resign? Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- A reputation is a powerful thing. It can inspire admiration. It can inspire fear. It can open doors. It can close them. It possesses an almost supernatural element, in that it can allow you to exert influence in places where you are not. A reputation is a powerful...
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Education Center announces 2022 Educator Awards
The Jewish Education Center in Cleveland Heights will honor six educators at its 29th Annual Celebration and Educator Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 at the Mandel JCC Stonehill Auditorium. “We congratulate these outstanding educators and the institutions in which they work for being models of excellence in...
GE at NELA Park continues 98-year tradition of annual holiday lighting display (photo gallery)
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the 98th consecutive year, GE in East Cleveland at NELA Park lit up the night with its holiday light display. This year’s theme, “Holiday Delighter,” uses more than a half million LED lights. “For some people Black Friday signals the the start...
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
northeastohioparent.com
Video: A Look Inside A Christmas Story House in Cleveland
Thanks to repeated TV airings on Christmas, “A Christmas Story” has become a part of the holiday experience. It’s particularly beloved in Cleveland, where parts of the movie were filmed. One location, a home on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was bought and restored to look just like the Parkers’ home – right down to the leg lamp in the window!
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
medinacountylife.com
More To The Pie Than Meets The Eye at Romeo’s
Being ranked as one of The 2022 Future 50 Brands to Watch By Restaurant Business Online, Romeo’s is the right place to grab a slice of your favorite pizza. Or a sub? Or maybe some wings? How about a salad? Chicken Tenders? Fries? Mozzarella Sticks? A Chocolate Chunk Cookie? The list goes on and on of tasty food you can order.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Lois Cohen
For 35 years, Lois Cohen could be seen around the Council Gardens campus in Cleveland Heights, working to help make every day enjoyable for the residents of the senior community for ages 62 and older. When it came time to retire in October 2019, the South Euclid resident was considering...
couponingwithrachel.com
GIVEAWAY: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Coming to Cleveland December 30th for TWO SHOWS
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hey Cleveland, the holiday season will rock when Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30th for two amazing shows – 3pm and 7:30pm!. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!. I’ve attended many concerts over the years but Trans-Siberian...
case.edu
Retired professor commits $1.5 million to advance research in child psychology
Growing up as an only child, Sandra Walker Russ made the most of her solitary hours. Through role playing, singing, reading and expressing herself artistically, the unstructured playtime she enjoyed in her early developmental years would later serve as the foundation for a career studying the connection between creative development and pretend play.
'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement
Artists, some of whom have been there for decades, say they have until December 16th to clear out
