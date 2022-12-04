ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Students across North America connect at Yavne convention

Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood hosted over 800 students and chaperones from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 for the first Bais Yaakov Convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The convention included speeches, panels and workshops centered around the theme of sulam mutzav artza, or Jacob’s ladder and its...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Conversation with author Simon Dec. 8 at South Euclid library

The Cuyahoga County Public Library will host a conversation with Scott Simon, author of “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life” from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Planned Shaker Heights home expansion review continues Dec. 6

Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6. More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish Education Center announces 2022 Educator Awards

The Jewish Education Center in Cleveland Heights will honor six educators at its 29th Annual Celebration and Educator Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 at the Mandel JCC Stonehill Auditorium. “We congratulate these outstanding educators and the institutions in which they work for being models of excellence in...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Video: A Look Inside A Christmas Story House in Cleveland

Thanks to repeated TV airings on Christmas, “A Christmas Story” has become a part of the holiday experience. It’s particularly beloved in Cleveland, where parts of the movie were filmed. One location, a home on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was bought and restored to look just like the Parkers’ home – right down to the leg lamp in the window!
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

More To The Pie Than Meets The Eye at Romeo’s

Being ranked as one of The 2022 Future 50 Brands to Watch By Restaurant Business Online, Romeo’s is the right place to grab a slice of your favorite pizza. Or a sub? Or maybe some wings? How about a salad? Chicken Tenders? Fries? Mozzarella Sticks? A Chocolate Chunk Cookie? The list goes on and on of tasty food you can order.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Silver Linings: Lois Cohen

For 35 years, Lois Cohen could be seen around the Council Gardens campus in Cleveland Heights, working to help make every day enjoyable for the residents of the senior community for ages 62 and older. When it came time to retire in October 2019, the South Euclid resident was considering...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
case.edu

Retired professor commits $1.5 million to advance research in child psychology

Growing up as an only child, Sandra Walker Russ made the most of her solitary hours. Through role playing, singing, reading and expressing herself artistically, the unstructured playtime she enjoyed in her early developmental years would later serve as the foundation for a career studying the connection between creative development and pretend play.
CLEVELAND, OH

