Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
news9.com
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest suspect wanted in stabbing case after standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a homicide suspect after a standoff Sunday afternoon. Police said the standoff occurred at an apartment complex near 81st and Mingo. The suspect arrested is 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. TPD has been searching for Torres since Wednesday.
Police searching for two men involved in armed robbery at Brookside QuikTrip
Officers were called about a robbery happening at the QT near 36th and Peoria around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ramona Woman Seen Multiple Felony Charges
A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window. The arriving...
Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed In Early-Morning Stabbing
--- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab...
Police: Standoff Ends With Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police said they have a homicide suspect in custody Sunday afternoon after a standoff in Tulsa. Police were on the scene at an apartment complex near South Mingo Road and East 81st Street. Police have identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr. who was wanted in connection with the...
Police Arrest Convicted Felon Allegedly Found With Drugs, Gun
Tulsa Police have arrested a convicted felon after they say they allegedly found him with drugs and a gun. Police say they got a call about a stolen car at a gas station near North Sheridan and I-244 on Saturday. According to police, Jajuan Markham was inside the car, but...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Officer Under Investigation
In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
KOCO
New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
TPD: Man found stabbed to death, suspect arrested
Witnesses told police that the victim was overheard arguing with someone nearby earlier in the evening.
Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab wound.
news9.com
2 In Custody After Standoff In Oologah
Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Battery
A Bartlesville man was arrested December 4th around 10 pm on charges alleging aggravated domestic assault and battery. Britten Roth of Bartlesville was seen this Monday afternoon in Washington County court. According to an affidavit, the responding officer arrived at the Ascension Saint john Hospital and made contact with the victim’s sister who said that she saw lacerations on her sisters face and blood on the kitchen floor.
Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah
OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Fentanyl Overdose Calls
The Broken Arrow Police Department has seen a rapid increase in the number of fentanyl related cases and overdose calls over the last year. BAPD Patrol Sergeant, Eric Nester, said that the use of Narcan, the drug used to help stop fentanyl overdoses, has gone up roughly 350% just through October of 2022. Nester also said that fentanyl increase is not just a local problem but rather statewide and nationwide.
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Comments / 4