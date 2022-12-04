ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect wanted in stabbing case after standoff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a homicide suspect after a standoff Sunday afternoon. Police said the standoff occurred at an apartment complex near 81st and Mingo. The suspect arrested is 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. TPD has been searching for Torres since Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ramona Woman Seen Multiple Felony Charges

A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window. The arriving...
RAMONA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Officer Under Investigation

In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
KOCO

New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

2 In Custody After Standoff In Oologah

Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
OOLOGAH, OK
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Battery

A Bartlesville man was arrested December 4th around 10 pm on charges alleging aggravated domestic assault and battery. Britten Roth of Bartlesville was seen this Monday afternoon in Washington County court. According to an affidavit, the responding officer arrived at the Ascension Saint john Hospital and made contact with the victim’s sister who said that she saw lacerations on her sisters face and blood on the kitchen floor.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

News On 6

Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Fentanyl Overdose Calls

The Broken Arrow Police Department has seen a rapid increase in the number of fentanyl related cases and overdose calls over the last year. BAPD Patrol Sergeant, Eric Nester, said that the use of Narcan, the drug used to help stop fentanyl overdoses, has gone up roughly 350% just through October of 2022. Nester also said that fentanyl increase is not just a local problem but rather statewide and nationwide.

