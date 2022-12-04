ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation

It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

High-speed chase ends in arrest in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old driver has been arrested after a high-speed car chase Tuesday morning. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies saw a stolen vehicle on North Avenue near South 29th Street around 9 a.m. Dec. 6, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Portage earlier that morning.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man arrested after armed robbery of Holland area bakery

HOLLAND, MI -- A 60-year-old Holland man was arrested following an armed robbery at a Holland area bakery. The robbery happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ryke’s Baker, at Chicago Drive and Waverly Road. A person entered the store with a gun and made off with an...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief pleads case for reinstatement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For three hours Monday night, the attorney of recently terminated Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter presented a case for the reinstatement of his client. Obreiter, and former Township Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were both fired in September, over what Township Manager Dexter Mitchell determined...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
PORTLAND, MI
MLive

17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy