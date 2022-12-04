Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
High-speed chase ends in arrest in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old driver has been arrested after a high-speed car chase Tuesday morning. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies saw a stolen vehicle on North Avenue near South 29th Street around 9 a.m. Dec. 6, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Portage earlier that morning.
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
Investigation underway after early morning shooting near Western Michigan University campus
An investigation is underway after a shooting near the campus of Western Michigan University early Sunday morning that left at least one person injured.
Shooting in Kalamazoo prompts precautionary patrol increase at WMU
Officers are searching for a suspect after someone was shot near Western Michigan University Sunday morning.
Man arrested after armed robbery of Holland area bakery
HOLLAND, MI -- A 60-year-old Holland man was arrested following an armed robbery at a Holland area bakery. The robbery happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ryke’s Baker, at Chicago Drive and Waverly Road. A person entered the store with a gun and made off with an...
Calls mount for update on investigation of KDPS chief
It's been nearly four months since the city of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations. Since then, little has been released about the investigation, drawing criticism from some Kalamazoo citizens.
whtc.com
Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
Fox17
Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief pleads case for reinstatement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For three hours Monday night, the attorney of recently terminated Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter presented a case for the reinstatement of his client. Obreiter, and former Township Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were both fired in September, over what Township Manager Dexter Mitchell determined...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating illegal dumping
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage on the side of the road. The person was seen with the garbage on November 27 in the area of...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
Changing one-way streets to two-way travel, Kalamazoo considers ‘unbalanced’ design
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The first downtown street being reconfigured from one-way to two-way travel may not have a balanced design. Kalamazoo Avenue could feature two westbound lanes, one center turn lane, one eastbound lane and a row of on-street parking. City officials are using public feedback, which has called for...
Lyoya family attorneys to announce lawsuit against Grand Rapids, officer who killed him
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya, the Black man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer now charged with second-degree murder, expect to announce the filing of a civil lawsuit. Attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney, are...
Springport police recover stolen John Deere Gator, camper among other items
Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
Wanted man recaptured after fleeing police custody in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A man who managed to break out of a police car Monday night has been returned to custody, police said. At about 9 p.m. Dec. 5, a 34-year-old man who had been placed under arrest managed to free himself from a Hudson Police Department patrol car as it was passing through the city of Hillsdale, police said.
Lyoya family’s lawsuit claims Grand Rapids police have ‘custom of racial discrimination’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal lawsuit filed by the family of Patrick Lyoya, the Black man shot and killed by a police officer in April, claims the city’s police department has a “custom of racial discrimination.”. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court...
17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
New Grand Rapids police union contract would make it harder for officers to scrub discipline records
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It will be harder for Grand Rapids police officers to shed records of racial profiling, excessive force and more from their personnel files under a proposal before city leaders Tuesday. Under the proposed Grand Rapids Police Officers Association union contract before city commission for approval...
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0