In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
Detroit Street Filling Station chili brings heat for the cold winter months, and it’s vegan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Detroit Filling Station has broken down a lot of my culinary barriers. First off, it sits where Argiero’s, my former favorite Ann Arbor restaurant, used to be. The unpretentious Italian eatery closed in 2017, leaving behind 40 years of sumptuous meat-filled gnocchi paired with chianti, cabernet sauvignon and other thick red wines.
Donate to Toys for Tots at these Washtenaw County locations
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The holiday season is here and the opportunities to do a good turn are out in full force. And those looking to donate toys to children can do so through a host of Toys for Tots donation bins scattered throughout Washtenaw County. Toys for Tots does...
Ann Arbor printing company moves for first time in 45-year history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Since opening in the late 1970s, two things have stayed constant about Dollar Bill Printing -- the building and the people. And while the people will remain the same, they will be continuing their decades-long tenure in a new facility. Dollar Bill Printing, previously located on...
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
OBITUARY: RJ Rogers, Former Captain of Saline Hockey, Had a Big Heart and Generous Spirit
Ronald James Rogers, “RJ”, was born on April 4, 1997 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI to Scott and Marissa Rogers. After an acute illness, RJ passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. RJ had a big heart and was very...
Amer’s Delicatessen: a University of Michigan student’s home base
Amer’s Delicatessen is a quintessential campus eatery with staff members who remember your name (and sometimes your exact order). The establishment has been serving University students and the Ann Arbor community for over 30 years. Sitting on State Street, right across from the Diag, Amer’s is convenient not only for a snack between classes but for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
This Eastern Michigan University grad is building gas stations in space
YPSILANTI, MI -- Eastern Michigan University alumnus Jeremy Schiel has spent more than four years creating gas stations in space with his startup company, Orbit Fab. The Colorado-based company started in 2018 and works to make the space industry more flexible and sustainable by providing orbiting satellites a way to refuel.
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Ann Arbor officials call out MDOT, OK looking into taking control of state roads
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with studying the feasibility of taking over state-controlled roadways in the city, and that includes North Main Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation reconstruction of the corridor, and if the city wants it to become something other than a four-lane highway, now is the time to act, said Council Member Lisa Disch.
From Ann Arbor to Hollywood: This local seeks to hit it big in Tinseltown
ANN ARBOR, MI - Greg Goss has a typical story for an Ann Arbor native. The 29-year-old went to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, then Pioneer High then the University of Michigan. He also decided to pursue a classic Hollywood arc four years ago as a fresh-faced Midwestern man...
Ypsilanti church to host 1st winter overnight homeless shelter in modern city history
YPSILANTI, MI - For the first time in Ypsilanti’s modern history, an overnight shelter will be available to those who need it during the cold winter months. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Huron Street is opening its great hall and restrooms four days a week, building on an existing daytime warming center hosted by the city at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Depot Town for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
