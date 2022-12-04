Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students
On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
WKBW-TV
Town of Amherst provides update on where the plans to open Costco stand
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March it was announced that Costco would be coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023. Costco plans to open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square. In the...
‘This is a new era’: Governor Hochul announces projects to revitalize Downtown Rochester
The conference will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center at 9:45 a.m.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
westsidenewsny.com
NYSDOT announces completion of Rt. 390 Trail Extension
Project Adds 1.2 Miles to Popular Multi-Use Trail in Town of Greece, Enhances Connectivity to Regional Trail Networks. Investment Complements “Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today...
wxxinews.org
Treehouse Village coming to Cumming Nature Center
Fresh off the opening of its new Wonders of Water exhibit, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is turning its attention to …. a treehouse. “A very, very interactive sort of tree house, in the trees experience down at the [Cumming] Nature Center,” said Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the museum, which operates the 900-acre preserve in Naples.
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
See the 5 downtown Rochester projects that will share $10M
Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcements during a news conference Monday.
Seneca Park Zoo to close temporarily for construction
These improvements include the instillation of new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the Zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
countryfolks.com
Protecting valuable farmland and open space in the Genesee River watershed
The Genesee Valley Hunt (GVH) is celebrating their 146th anniversary. Steeped in history and tradition, the GVH was organized by Major W. Austin Wadsworth in 1876. Wadsworth served as the Master of the Livingston County Hunt, the precursor to the GVH. “The major achieved a level of fame in the...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
WHEC TV-10
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Roc Brewing Co. unveils new menu, space upgrades
This announcement follows their split from FLX Wienery earlier this year.
Comments / 1