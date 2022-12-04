ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students

On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

NYSDOT announces completion of Rt. 390 Trail Extension

Project Adds 1.2 Miles to Popular Multi-Use Trail in Town of Greece, Enhances Connectivity to Regional Trail Networks. Investment Complements “Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today...
GREECE, NY
wxxinews.org

Treehouse Village coming to Cumming Nature Center

Fresh off the opening of its new Wonders of Water exhibit, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is turning its attention to …. a treehouse. “A very, very interactive sort of tree house, in the trees experience down at the [Cumming] Nature Center,” said Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the museum, which operates the 900-acre preserve in Naples.
NAPLES, NY
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State

On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RIT students work with local students at community arts event

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
ROCHESTER, NY

