Read full article on original website
Related
3 Possible Replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is injured again, and the 49ers need to look for replacements if they want to keep their Super Bowl hopes afloat. A broken foot will officially sideline Garoppolo for the remainder of the season, after third overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury of his own after just two games.
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals pick for CFP National Champion
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about his pick for the College Football Playoff National Champion. The Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. Finebaum thinks that Georgia will be the last team standing when it’s all...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Wyoming's No. 1 prospect Luke Talich takes in-state official visit
Cody (Wyo.) athlete Luke Talich took his in-state official visit to Wyoming. After visiting Oregon State last weekend, Talich took the visit to the home-state Cowboys. And he raved about the visit. "My official visit to Wyoming was amazing," said Talich. "I got to spend some more time with my...
Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters
College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Makes Huge Claim About Joe Burrow
Any Super Bowl hangover that the Cincinnati Bengals were dealing with this season has been left at the door. After an 0-2 start to the season and an embarrassing performance in Week 8 on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, the Bengals have gotten things all the way back on track as they are once again looking like contenders in the AFC.
Mark Ingram Suffers MCL Injury
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram’s season is likely over. He suffered an MCL tear in Monday night’s loss against the Buccaneers, which will knock him out anywhere from 4-6 weeks without surgery. Technically, he might be able to return for the playoffs, but it is unlikely the Saints will reach them.
Louisville Hires Jeff Brohm as Head Coach
The University of Louisville will hire Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach according to Chris Low of ESPN. Louisville will be hiring Brohm away from Purdue, where he had a 36-34 record over six seasons. This season he was able to win the Big Ten West and made it to the Big Ten Championship. Before Purdue, Brohm had a 30-10 record at Western Kentucky.
College Football World Reacts To The Ed Orgeron Report
Coach O in Sin City? It's reportedly a possibility. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of the potential candidates for the vacancy at UNLV, along with former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Peterson. "They join former Arizona coaches Mike...
Look: Johnny Manziel Names College Football's Best Team
Johnny Manziel knows who he's picking to win the College Football Playoff national title. The former Texas A&M Aggies star, who didn't last long in the National Football League, believes the SEC will produce this year's national championship. Manziel likes Georgia more than everyone else. "Whoever draws Georgia in the...
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Cure Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Cure Bowl. UTSA Roadrunners Draft Prospects. Zakhari Franklin, WR. Franklin has been a...
College Football Bowls Picks Against the Spread
College football games can sometimes be easy to pick with mismatches. What makes it tougher is picking games against the spread. Here are college football bowls picks against the spread. college football page for more news and updates like college football bowls picks against the spread!. Make sure to follow...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Controversial Head Coaching Hire
Auburn's decision to hire Hugh Freeze was met with criticism from a number of college football media members. Not ESPN's Paul Finebaum though. Finebaum is not worried about Freeze's checkered past, saying during College GameDay last week that he thinks the Tigers made a quality hire from a football perspective.
247Sports
Arkansas Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates
The transfer portal for FBS non-graduate transfers has officially opened. Several players have already announced their plan to enter it, but today is the first day it can actually happen. Stay logged on at HawgSports for all the latest Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal updates. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the...
College Football's Defensive Player Of The Year Announced
Will Anderson Jr. has again captured the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Alabama's star linebacker received the 2022 award for college football's top defensive player on Monday night. He's the first back-to-back winner since Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996. Anderson recorded 17 of his 51 tackles for a loss and...
College Football Bowl Schedule
The college football season is over and teams are gearing up for bowl games. Here is the 2022 college football bowl schedule. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 172:00MEAC/SWAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlUTSA RoadrunnersTroy TrojansDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlLouisville CardinalsCincinnati BearcatsDecember 1711:00ACC/ND/American. New Mexico BowlSMU MustangsBYU...
NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 14 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 14 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 7-8, Season: 89-101-6 Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas Raiders...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0