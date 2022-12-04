Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.

HILTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO