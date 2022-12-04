Read full article on original website
chronicle-express.com
Miss Penn Yan crowned at StarShine celebration
PENN YAN — Starshine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday opening event escaped the wind-driven rain that threatened to dampen celebrations last Saturday, Dec. 3. But the sky cleared before dusk, and the evening’s music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, and the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, went on without a hitch.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
westsidenewsny.com
Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students
On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
Rochester's 'Naughtiest and Nicest' of 2022
Santa Claus has made a list of who's been naughty and nice. We checked it twice. ‘Twas a year in Flower City, and Santa kept stock of the good, the bad, and the ugly in the ROC. He left us a list of the naughty and nice, and just for good measure, we checked it twice. Enjoy this rare glimpse into St. Nick’s roll...
waynetimes.com
Clyde hosts annual Village Parade
On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
St. John Fisher University student missing while studying abroad in France
The investigation is showing that DeLand may currently be traveling, but law enforcement has been unable to contact him.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Visit Letchworth State Park NY (+ Things To Do)
Letchworth State Park in Western New York is house to over 60 miles of mountaineering trails, postcard-perfect waterfalls, epic gorge overlooks and gorgeous pictures areas. We’ve personally spent quite a lot of time at Letchworth having fun with scenic hikes, absorbing beautiful fall colours and patiently capturing pictures at varied instances of day.
westsidenewsny.com
NYSDOT announces completion of Rt. 390 Trail Extension
Project Adds 1.2 Miles to Popular Multi-Use Trail in Town of Greece, Enhances Connectivity to Regional Trail Networks. Investment Complements “Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today...
westsidenewsny.com
SGNY welcomes Redeemed Trio for concert
Southern Gospel New York (SGNY) is bringing Redeemed Trio to the Rochester/Spencerport area for the first time. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2924 Union Street South, Rochester. There will be a cookie and coffee reception following the concert.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A parolee from Java will be returning to state prison. 29-year-old Jared Wrazen has admitted in Wyoming County Court that he shot a woman in the stomach. This felony first-degree assault offense punishable by up to 25 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 9th. 67-year-old James Cason...
countryfolks.com
Protecting valuable farmland and open space in the Genesee River watershed
The Genesee Valley Hunt (GVH) is celebrating their 146th anniversary. Steeped in history and tradition, the GVH was organized by Major W. Austin Wadsworth in 1876. Wadsworth served as the Master of the Livingston County Hunt, the precursor to the GVH. “The major achieved a level of fame in the...
westsidenewsny.com
Brown – MacMillan
Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
