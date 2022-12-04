Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students
On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
Phelps Hospital Is A Regional Leader In Stroke Care
Seconds matter when it comes to a stroke. Think about it. You have some 86 billion brain cells. When you have a stroke, a brain injury that damages blood flow to the brain, you can lose up to 1.9 million brain cells per minute. Restoring blood flow as quickly as possible can make the difference between a full recovery and catastrophic results, including death.
chronicle-express.com
Miss Penn Yan crowned at StarShine celebration
PENN YAN — Starshine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday opening event escaped the wind-driven rain that threatened to dampen celebrations last Saturday, Dec. 3. But the sky cleared before dusk, and the evening’s music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, and the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, went on without a hitch.
westsidenewsny.com
Pavlos Hantes
Saturday, December 3, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Zisis and Paraskevi Hantes. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ekaterini; children, Voula (Brian) Zielinski and Jason (Kelly); grandson, Theodore Paul; siblings, Peter (Athena), Jimmy (Anna), Ekaterini (Evangelo) Svarnas of Florina, Greece and Giannoula (Dimitrios) Harissis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
westsidenewsny.com
Beverly A. Kludt
Beverly A. Kludt, age 88, died December 2, 2022 in Strong Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1934 in Albion to Clayton and Grace (Clack) Reamer and was a life-long resident of this area. Bev was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church-Kendall since 1952, a...
Rochester's 'Naughtiest and Nicest' of 2022
Santa Claus has made a list of who's been naughty and nice. We checked it twice. ‘Twas a year in Flower City, and Santa kept stock of the good, the bad, and the ugly in the ROC. He left us a list of the naughty and nice, and just for good measure, we checked it twice. Enjoy this rare glimpse into St. Nick’s roll...
westsidenewsny.com
Harold “Harry” L. Silvis
Passed away on December 2, 2022 at age 80. He is predeceased by his wife, Kathryn Silvis. He is survived by his wife Carol Silvis; children, Michael (Robin) Silvis, Sherrie Silvis, Jaqueline (Danny) Noble, Janine Morehouse, and Michelle (Richard) St. Clair; grandchildren, Toni Silvis, Michael Silvis, Lucas Silvis, Mary Bater, Leigh Fountain, Sean Noble, Steven Miller, Jonathan Miller, Theodore Miller, Breanna King, Nick St. Clair, and Devon St. Clair; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Terry (Sharon) Silvis, and Linda Saltsman; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Harold served his country in the US Marine Corps and was a retiree of Rochester Telephone. To leave condolences, visit walkerbrothersfh.com. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6 from 12-3 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport, NY, with services to follow at 3 PM. Donations in Harold’s memory may be directed to, Lollypop Farm Humane Society at 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450, or to.
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
Senior Dog Sanctuary Getting Permanent Home In Western New York
A senior dog sanctuary is set to get a permanent home in Western New York after it was granted a special use permit last week. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary is a non-profit that helps senior dogs live out the rest of their days in a comfortable environment. According to...
westsidenewsny.com
Hawley responds to accusations of nursing home neglect at The Villages of Orleans
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I- Batavia) spoke on December 1 about a recently-filed lawsuit against The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home in Albion, by Attorney General Letitia James. “The Villages’’ has been accused of financial fraud that has caused significant harm and neglect to its residents. This lawsuit has brought to attention companies that take advantage of New York state’s Medicaid program, and the need for better oversight on hospice care facilities.
Hearing and Speech Center, Monroe Co. hold free hearing checks
Greg Horton, Director of Audiology at Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, said the checks are vital to maintaining hearing as we age.
Car crashes into Henrietta Tops, injures Salvation Army employee
The investigation is ongoing.
westsidenewsny.com
Margot M. Hughes
Margot M. Hughes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, October 13, 2022. Born in Pforzheim, Germany to August and Caroline (Hutmacher) Metzger, she emigrated with her family to Rochester, NY. Following graduation from Benjamin Franklin High School and then secretarial school, she worked at Eastman Kodak, in Building 30,...
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
Remains of historic Jefferson Ave. church to be demolished, leaders buy new location
Congregants said that the new facility will be open sometime in May or June of 2023.
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
iheart.com
Canandaigua Woman Hit by Car, Killed
An Ontario County woman is dead, after she was struck by a car and killed. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John of Canandaigua was trying to cross Routes 5&20 in Hopewell shortly before 1pm, when she was hit. John was pronounced dead a short time later at FF Thompson...
Comments / 0