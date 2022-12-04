ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students

On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Phelps Hospital Is A Regional Leader In Stroke Care

Seconds matter when it comes to a stroke. Think about it. You have some 86 billion brain cells. When you have a stroke, a brain injury that damages blood flow to the brain, you can lose up to 1.9 million brain cells per minute. Restoring blood flow as quickly as possible can make the difference between a full recovery and catastrophic results, including death.
PHELPS, NY
chronicle-express.com

Miss Penn Yan crowned at StarShine celebration

PENN YAN — Starshine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday opening event escaped the wind-driven rain that threatened to dampen celebrations last Saturday, Dec. 3. But the sky cleared before dusk, and the evening’s music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, and the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, went on without a hitch.
PENN YAN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pavlos Hantes

Saturday, December 3, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Zisis and Paraskevi Hantes. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ekaterini; children, Voula (Brian) Zielinski and Jason (Kelly); grandson, Theodore Paul; siblings, Peter (Athena), Jimmy (Anna), Ekaterini (Evangelo) Svarnas of Florina, Greece and Giannoula (Dimitrios) Harissis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Beverly A. Kludt

Beverly A. Kludt, age 88, died December 2, 2022 in Strong Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1934 in Albion to Clayton and Grace (Clack) Reamer and was a life-long resident of this area. Bev was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church-Kendall since 1952, a...
KENDALL, NY
CITY News

Rochester's 'Naughtiest and Nicest' of 2022

Santa Claus has made a list of who's been naughty and nice. We checked it twice. ‘Twas a year in Flower City, and Santa kept stock of the good, the bad, and the ugly in the ROC. He left us a list of the naughty and nice, and just for good measure, we checked it twice. Enjoy this rare glimpse into St. Nick’s roll...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Harold “Harry” L. Silvis

Passed away on December 2, 2022 at age 80. He is predeceased by his wife, Kathryn Silvis. He is survived by his wife Carol Silvis; children, Michael (Robin) Silvis, Sherrie Silvis, Jaqueline (Danny) Noble, Janine Morehouse, and Michelle (Richard) St. Clair; grandchildren, Toni Silvis, Michael Silvis, Lucas Silvis, Mary Bater, Leigh Fountain, Sean Noble, Steven Miller, Jonathan Miller, Theodore Miller, Breanna King, Nick St. Clair, and Devon St. Clair; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Terry (Sharon) Silvis, and Linda Saltsman; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Harold served his country in the US Marine Corps and was a retiree of Rochester Telephone. To leave condolences, visit walkerbrothersfh.com. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6 from 12-3 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport, NY, with services to follow at 3 PM. Donations in Harold’s memory may be directed to, Lollypop Farm Humane Society at 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450, or to.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hawley responds to accusations of nursing home neglect at The Villages of Orleans

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I- Batavia) spoke on December 1 about a recently-filed lawsuit against The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home in Albion, by Attorney General Letitia James. “The Villages’’ has been accused of financial fraud that has caused significant harm and neglect to its residents. This lawsuit has brought to attention companies that take advantage of New York state’s Medicaid program, and the need for better oversight on hospice care facilities.
ALBION, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Margot M. Hughes

Margot M. Hughes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, October 13, 2022. Born in Pforzheim, Germany to August and Caroline (Hutmacher) Metzger, she emigrated with her family to Rochester, NY. Following graduation from Benjamin Franklin High School and then secretarial school, she worked at Eastman Kodak, in Building 30,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested

Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant

The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROCKPORT, NY
iheart.com

Canandaigua Woman Hit by Car, Killed

An Ontario County woman is dead, after she was struck by a car and killed. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John of Canandaigua was trying to cross Routes 5&20 in Hopewell shortly before 1pm, when she was hit. John was pronounced dead a short time later at FF Thompson...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy