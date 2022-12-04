Passed away on December 2, 2022 at age 80. He is predeceased by his wife, Kathryn Silvis. He is survived by his wife Carol Silvis; children, Michael (Robin) Silvis, Sherrie Silvis, Jaqueline (Danny) Noble, Janine Morehouse, and Michelle (Richard) St. Clair; grandchildren, Toni Silvis, Michael Silvis, Lucas Silvis, Mary Bater, Leigh Fountain, Sean Noble, Steven Miller, Jonathan Miller, Theodore Miller, Breanna King, Nick St. Clair, and Devon St. Clair; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Terry (Sharon) Silvis, and Linda Saltsman; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Harold served his country in the US Marine Corps and was a retiree of Rochester Telephone. To leave condolences, visit walkerbrothersfh.com. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6 from 12-3 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport, NY, with services to follow at 3 PM. Donations in Harold’s memory may be directed to, Lollypop Farm Humane Society at 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450, or to.

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO