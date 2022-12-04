Read full article on original website
Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York
Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
‘Outrageous’ Price Increase To Drive In New York Announced
Get ready to pay more to drive in New York State. On Monday, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway system. Tolls Will Likely Increase Across New York State Thruway. “As a tolling authority,...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Truck Strikes Bridge in New York State Leaving Toilet Paper All Over Road
Offcials say a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in New York state, leaving it's payload all over the road. CBS says this infamous bridge has been the scene of numerous accidents, as it was struck as recently as July and August. One state Senator says the bridge has been struck over 100 times, as frustration has grown in recent years over what to do with the area.
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Retiring NY Thruway Authority boss Matt Driscoll defends toll increase
Former Syracuse mayor Matt Driscoll is defending a proposed system-wide toll increase along the New York State Thruway, saying the 5% hike for E-Z Pass customers is long overdue. The Thruway Authority board vote today to move the proposed toll hike forward, setting in motion a series of public hearings.
Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?
It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
New York cracking down on unwanted telemarketing calls
NEW YORK (WWTI) – A new law aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to put unwanted telemarketing calls on silent. Governor Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday requiring telemarketers to give customers the option to be added tot he company’s do-not-call list at the beginning of certain calls.
