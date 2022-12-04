ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Big Frog 104

Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York

Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
96.1 The Breeze

New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?

Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
96.1 The Breeze

REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State

Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
96.1 The Breeze

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout

As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
NEW YORK STATE
localsyr.com

New York cracking down on unwanted telemarketing calls

NEW YORK (WWTI) – A new law aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to put unwanted telemarketing calls on silent. Governor Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday requiring telemarketers to give customers the option to be added tot he company’s do-not-call list at the beginning of certain calls.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy