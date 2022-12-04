Read full article on original website
westsidenewsny.com
Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students
On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
westsidenewsny.com
NYSDOT announces completion of Rt. 390 Trail Extension
Project Adds 1.2 Miles to Popular Multi-Use Trail in Town of Greece, Enhances Connectivity to Regional Trail Networks. Investment Complements “Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
‘This is a new era’: Governor Hochul announces projects to revitalize Downtown Rochester
The conference will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center at 9:45 a.m.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
wdkx.com
Legal Battle Over Brighton Whole Foods Begins
If you’ve driven down Monroe recently, you probably have noticed the vacant plaza that has been slowly building for what feels like forever. Well, this week, the to build or not to build topic is finally coming to light as Brighton residents fight on whether or not Whole Foods will exist.
westsidenewsny.com
Margot M. Hughes
Margot M. Hughes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, October 13, 2022. Born in Pforzheim, Germany to August and Caroline (Hutmacher) Metzger, she emigrated with her family to Rochester, NY. Following graduation from Benjamin Franklin High School and then secretarial school, she worked at Eastman Kodak, in Building 30,...
Brighton Whole Foods: Last lawsuit begins Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
GPD: Missing woman has been located
55-year-old Kimberly Bonham was last seen in the town of Gates.
westsidenewsny.com
Beverly A. Kludt
Beverly A. Kludt, age 88, died December 2, 2022 in Strong Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1934 in Albion to Clayton and Grace (Clack) Reamer and was a life-long resident of this area. Bev was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church-Kendall since 1952, a...
Regal theater closed abruptly Friday night
Lancaster Police responded to the Regal Theater Complex Friday night for a report of a man with a gun inside the theater.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update December 6
NEW COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
Remains of historic Jefferson Ave. church to be demolished, leaders buy new location
Congregants said that the new facility will be open sometime in May or June of 2023.
13 WHAM
Police say man stabbed walking to corner store on Bay St.
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a man was attacked and stabbed Monday night while walking to a corner store. They are called to the area of Bay and McKinster Streets around 11:15 p.m. The victim was a 40 year old man from the city who was stabbed at least...
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into house in Bergen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash into a house in Bergen. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on Reed Road. Officials tell us a vehicle crashed into a house. Police say the people in the car got out and ran away. That investigation is still active this morning, a search is underway with drones and dogs.
WHEC TV-10
Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
