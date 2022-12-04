Read full article on original website
Hope Hall’s Annual Woodworking Sale helps craft careers for students
On Saturday, December 10, Hope Hall will host its Annual Woodworking Sale, the proceeds of which support the school’s Woodworking Program. The Woodworking Center is part of Hope Hall’s Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) Program. This once-a-year event features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items such...
The Company Theatre makes its debut in Rochester theater scene
The newly formed theater troupe takes an inclusive, modern-day approach to Shakespeare, obscure classics, and more. Shakespeare’s play “Richard II” is known for its 14th-century political intrigue, with the titular king and Henry Bolingbroke vying for the throne. The drama is not known, however, as a rivalry between former lovers with punk-inspired fashion sense. But that’s exactly what The...
SGNY welcomes Redeemed Trio for concert
Southern Gospel New York (SGNY) is bringing Redeemed Trio to the Rochester/Spencerport area for the first time. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2924 Union Street South, Rochester. There will be a cookie and coffee reception following the concert.
Clyde hosts annual Village Parade
On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
Miss Penn Yan crowned at StarShine celebration
PENN YAN — Starshine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday opening event escaped the wind-driven rain that threatened to dampen celebrations last Saturday, Dec. 3. But the sky cleared before dusk, and the evening’s music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, and the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, went on without a hitch.
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
Roc Brewing Co. unveils new menu, space upgrades
This announcement follows their split from FLX Wienery earlier this year.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
Bush, Creed Bratton, Larry the Cable Guy added to del Lago lineup
“The Office” star Creed Bratton and more have been added to the lineup at the del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y. Bratton, who played a fictional version of himself on the NBC sitcom, will perform an evening of music and comedy at del Lago’s Vine Showroom on March 3 at 8 p.m. He got his start performing in California and was once a member of the rock group The Grass Roots, but today is better known for his acting and solo music.
Behind the scenes of Brockport’s murder mystery
Sherlock Holmes has found his way to Brockport, well, not exactly; this mystery is for the audience to figure out. The Theater department is getting ready for its showing of “The Game’s Afoot”, a comedy murder mystery full of twists and turns with jokes and drama. The tongue-in-cheek nature of the script pays homage to old Arthur Conan Doyle novels while providing a comedic take on the whodunit formula.
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
Margot M. Hughes
Margot M. Hughes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, October 13, 2022. Born in Pforzheim, Germany to August and Caroline (Hutmacher) Metzger, she emigrated with her family to Rochester, NY. Following graduation from Benjamin Franklin High School and then secretarial school, she worked at Eastman Kodak, in Building 30,...
Beverly A. Kludt
Beverly A. Kludt, age 88, died December 2, 2022 in Strong Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1934 in Albion to Clayton and Grace (Clack) Reamer and was a life-long resident of this area. Bev was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church-Kendall since 1952, a...
Pavlos Hantes
Saturday, December 3, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Zisis and Paraskevi Hantes. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ekaterini; children, Voula (Brian) Zielinski and Jason (Kelly); grandson, Theodore Paul; siblings, Peter (Athena), Jimmy (Anna), Ekaterini (Evangelo) Svarnas of Florina, Greece and Giannoula (Dimitrios) Harissis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
