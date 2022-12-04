Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
New book edited by Minnesota professor honors Asian American theater
This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal. In September, MPR News aired a story about theater in the Twin Cities, which was offering an unusually wide selection of Asian-centered plays. Now there is a new book on the history of Asian American theater....
