Palm Coast, FL

click orlando

Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Dunnellon boy, 10, dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned onto him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy — identified as Mason Myers by his school, Sunrise Elementary — was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead, a crash report stated.
DUNNELLON, FL
click orlando

No loitering signs installed on I-95 off-ramps in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers getting on or off Interstate 95 will notice new signs in Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said “no loitering” signs were installed to help protect drivers and pedestrians. [TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
LADY LAKE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck

A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Prominent financial adviser arrested after alleged attack at Wolfgang Puck

A prominent financial adviser has been arrested after allegedly attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Wildwood Police Department where he was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
THE VILLAGES, FL

