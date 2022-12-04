Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ringTracey FollySaint Augustine, FL
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDiana RusSaint Augustine, FL
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
click orlando
Dunnellon boy, 10, dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned onto him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy — identified as Mason Myers by his school, Sunrise Elementary — was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead, a crash report stated.
click orlando
No loitering signs installed on I-95 off-ramps in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers getting on or off Interstate 95 will notice new signs in Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said “no loitering” signs were installed to help protect drivers and pedestrians. [TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think...
wogx.com
Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month
People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month.
News4Jax.com
Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
click orlando
Daytona Beach officer on leave after domestic violence arrest, department says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of domestic violence, the department said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Officer Justin Dunne and a woman went out Wednesday evening and both returned to his residence around 1 a.m. on Thursday where “an altercation took place.”
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave
Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
WESH
Volusia deputies say report of gunshots on school campus was false alarm
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County said a report of gunshots at Deltona High School on Tuesday morning was determined to be a false alarm. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said sometime before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots at Deltona High School.
click orlando
Marion County family of 7 loses everything in house fire weeks before Christmas
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – Renee Oswelll tried to hold back tears as she shared the painful situation her family is going through after a fire ripped through her brother’s mobile home in Summerfield. “It’s breaking my heart,” Oswell said. Her brother, Nick Morales shared the home with his wife,...
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being found passed out behind wheel of car near Ocala intersection
A 43-year-old man who passed out behind the steering wheel of a car near an Ocala intersection was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after fentanyl and marijuana were found in his possession. On Thursday, December 1, shortly after 4:10 p.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the area...
click orlando
Fire damages home in Palm Coast’s R section, fire department says
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Palm Coast Fire Department responded to a fire in the “R” section – or Lehigh Woods community – on Saturday evening, according to PCFD’s Facebook page. The fire department said it responded to the home around 8:41 p.m. and...
Mysterious structure on Florida beach may be cargo ship from 1800s
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Archeologists believe a mysterious object that was revealed by the beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole may be a cargo ship dating back hundreds of years. The object was found buried beneath more than five feet of sand on Daytona Beach Shores on Nov. 29.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Suspect who fired BB gun at car going over the Granada bridge sought
9:22 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Fraud. Police responded to a local fast food restaurant after receiving a report that an individual tried to pay with a fake $50 bill. Once the reporting officer arrived, the manager told her that two men entered the...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
villages-news.com
Prominent financial adviser arrested after alleged attack at Wolfgang Puck
A prominent financial adviser has been arrested after allegedly attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Wildwood Police Department where he was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
New program to crack down on stolen guns in Volusia, Flagler counties finds success
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have put a task force together to deal with a rise in crime involving young men in two local counties. Prosecutors and law enforcement are calling the stolen guns that end up in the hands of children used in crimes an epidemic. Officials said...
Missing teen has been found, Flagler County deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The 15-year-old who was missing in Flagler County has been found, the sheriff’s office said. Flagler County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alayna Whalen was last seen Friday, Dec. 2 leaving Matanzas High School, according to deputies. Whalen...
