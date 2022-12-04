Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges after meth, other drugs found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hardmoney Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 2. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler SUV driven by 51-year-old Sherry E. Sullenger.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs while being arrested on an indictment warrant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 31-year-old Travis Lacy who had an indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and marijuana, and trafficking meth and marijuana. During the investigation, he was found to have a loaded handgun, marijuana, and meth in his possession.
lite987whop.com
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
wkdzradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
clarksvillenow.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
westkentuckystar.com
Occupants uninjured after Lyon County crash
Two people were left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash in Lyon County last week. Deputies said 62-year-old Samuel King of Grand Rivers was traveling on US 62 and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Rivers of Paducah. King reportedly attempted to pass Rivers in a no passing...
wkdzradio.com
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set In Boulevard Murder Case
A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
WSMV
Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Attacking Girlfriend And Her Teenage Daughter
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times. Investigators say she hit him with a cast iron skillet before he punched her in the head several times and choked her.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
Comments / 0