A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times. Investigators say she hit him with a cast iron skillet before he punched her in the head several times and choked her.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO