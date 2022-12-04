Read full article on original website
UGA student actors bring original production, 'Brighter Than the Sun,' to life
Few possess the tenacity and passion to write, compose and organize an original musical before the age of 21. Collin Hendley, however, is one of the few to accomplish this feat. As a senior theater and entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, Hendley has successfully sculpted a musical from its monologues to the production’s score within a year and a half.
Between the Headphones: SEC Championship; Peach Bowl Preview
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's SEC Championship win against LSU with football beat reporter Parth Patel and previews the Peach Bowl with assistant sports editor John James.
Campbell nets two in Georgia hockey's shutout win over Kennesaw State University
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 5-0 to win their seventh consecutive game. Nicholas Newbold pitched his second shutout of the season as the Bulldogs moved to 11-3-2 on the season. Cameron Campbell scored twice in the first game of what will be the captain's final homestand of his career.
9 Bulldogs named to AP All-SEC teams
Nine members of the Georgia football team were named to the AP All-SEC teams on Monday. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones, tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny were named to the first team. Center Sedrick Van Pran, tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker...
12 Bulldogs earn Coaches’ All-SEC honors
12 Georgia football players were named to the Coaches’ All-SEC teams, according to an announcement from the conference on Tuesday. Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and place-kicker Jack Podlesny were all selected to the first team. Podlesny was named to the first team as both a kickoff specialist and a place-kicker.
PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball beats Eastern Tennessee State
The Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team beat Eastern Tennessee State University Buccaneers 62-47 on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum. During the game, Bulldogs shot 30 percent from 3-point range, versus ETSU’s 12.5 percent, and pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Buccaneers by 11. The win moved the Bulldogs to 5-2, only one win away from tying last season’s win total.
PHOTOS: Dawgs For Warnock holds rally for Warnock, Ossoff
University of Georgia campus organization Dawgs For Warnock hosted a rally and meet and greet for Georgia US senate candidate Raphael Warnock and current Georgia US senator Jon Ossoff on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in the Miller Learning Center at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. In the final days before the Georgia senate runoff between democratic candidate Warnock and republican candidate Herschel Walker, Ossoff and Warnock urged students and Athens community members to vote if they have not, and encourage others do the same.
Mormon missionaries seek religious change in Athens
Athens is a hub for higher education that attracts a lot of diverse and often conflicting opinions. Adding to the already diverse local religious communities, a group of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were selected to move to Athens to spread their church’s message in hopes of converting those who are open to change.
Georgia men's basketball routs Hampton 73-54
The Georgia men's basketball team cruised by the Hampton Pirates with a final score of 73-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, improving to 6-2 on the season. With six wins this year, Georgia has already matched the team’s win total from the prior season. The best performance of the day...
Athens voters take to the polls for Georgia Senate runoff
Throughout the day, people across the state will be casting their ballots to determine who will win one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats. The Red & Black is going to polling locations in and around Athens to hear from those voting. Here are the dispatches. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Station...
Athens coffee shops offer free coffee and chocolate for Election day
Oat milk brand Oatly is partnering with Tony’s Chocolonely and HeadCount to support voting in Georgia for the Dec. 6 runoff election, according to a news release. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Georgians can redeem a coupon and pick up a free drink made with Oatly oat milk and a Tony’s Chocolonely dark almond sea salt bar at 1000 Faces Coffee and Hendershot’s in Athens.
Athens polling official describes Georgia Senate runoff election turnout
Ross Watson has worked on every election in Athens since 2018. He said he wanted to be involved and has grown closer with citizens in the community. This year, the polling official is working at the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center during the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
