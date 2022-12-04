University of Georgia campus organization Dawgs For Warnock hosted a rally and meet and greet for Georgia US senate candidate Raphael Warnock and current Georgia US senator Jon Ossoff on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in the Miller Learning Center at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. In the final days before the Georgia senate runoff between democratic candidate Warnock and republican candidate Herschel Walker, Ossoff and Warnock urged students and Athens community members to vote if they have not, and encourage others do the same.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO