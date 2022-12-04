With WWE and All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view schedules for 2022 now compete, the rest of the year can be spent preparing for what 2023 will bring. December is typically a time when rivalries begin before kicking into high gear at the turn of the new year. It isn't always the most newsworthy month due to the holiday season, but the early stages of these storylines will be crucial to their long-term development.

6 HOURS AGO