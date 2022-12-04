ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday

Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion

Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
BOULDER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired

We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule. On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired. Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward. Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring

A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
MADISON, WI

