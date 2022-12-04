Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO