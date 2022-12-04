Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game
If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired
We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule. On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired. Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel...
Cowboys 'Uncomfortable' with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OBJ ... but what does that statement mean?
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo
It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward. Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
