Green Bay Packers will reportedly evaluate shutting down Aaron Rodgers in Week 14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, playing through an avulsion fracture and bruised ribs that are causing him significant pain. However, the back-to-back NFL MVP could soon be shut down.

After injuring his ribs on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers was replaced by Jordan Love . In his first significant action since the preseason, the former 2020 first-round pick flashed starting-caliber potential against one of the best NFL defenses in 2022 .

It fueled debate about the Packers’ season and whether or not a team on the brink of elimination from playoff contention should play for the future. With Green Bay still mathematically in the playoff hunt, though, Rodgers is facing Chicago on Sunday.

However, the franchise is coming dangerously close to being taken out of the NFL playoff picture. While the Week 14 bye will allow Rodgers some time to heal, it could also be a pivotal week in Green Bay’s decision-making process.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network , the Packers haven’t made a decision to this point on shutting Rodgers down for the rest of the season. However, it will be considered by the coaching staff and front office as they evaluate their outlook for the remainder of the season.

“Look, I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount, and they might want to see some younger guys play. Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment. “ Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on possibility of being shut down

As Pelissero notes, Green Bay wants Rodgers to have a voice in the discussion. After receiving criticism from the future Hall of Fame quarterback for poor communication with the face of the franchise, the Packers have made strides to address that in the past two seasons.

Jordan Love stats (career): 80.1 QB rating, 60% completion, 7.5 yards per attempt, 3-3 TD-INT, 27 rushing yards

If the Packers have even a 1% shot at making the playoffs entering Week 15, Rodgers will start against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19. Once the team is eliminated from contention, though, he could be willing to go on injured reserve to allow Love to close out the year.

Importantly, per Pelissero, Green Bay doesn’t believe it needs any regular-season starts to further evaluate Love. Both general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur are reportedly pleased with the progress he’s shown in preseason and practice over the past three seasons.

However, the opportunity to have Love gain meaningful snaps as a starting quarterback and potentially be put in a better draft slot for the 2023 NFL Draft could weigh heavily on the final call later this month.

