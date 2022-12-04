ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Ringo Starr Copied a Famous 1960s Song for His Only Beatles Drum Solo

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Ringo Starr had a bit of a rocky start with The Beatles. Producer George Martin replaced him when the band recorded the single “Love Me Do.” and Ringo got replaced again when he struggled to play the drums on his solo debut. Still, his timekeeping skills helped propel the Fab Four to international fame. When it came time to finally record a drum solo with The Beatles toward the end of their run, Ringo copied a famous 1960s song to get the job done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bemFJ_0jWymo7A00
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr | Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Ringo Starr pushed back when The Beatles asked him to perform drum solos

Ringo called the B-side “Rain” one of The Beatles’ weird tracks because he played in a way he never had before. The song is almost like one big solo since he drops impressively busy fills throughout it. Still, he never grabs the spotlight for himself in the tune. Ringo never wanted to take center stage in The Beatles.

The drummer found solos boring. He preferred keeping a steadily precise beat to showing off. The Fab Four finally wore down Ringo on Abbey Road . It took until the last song on the final studio album, but Ringo finally performed a drum solo with The Beatles. Still, he shied away from his solo on “The End.”

Even then, Ringo copied another well-known 1960s song for his shining on his “The End” drum solo.

Ringo copied ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ for his drum solo on ‘The End,’ and we can hear the resemblance

RELATED: Ringo Starr Wants ‘Octopus’s Garden’ Played at His Funeral, and It Makes Total Sense

Ringo never wanted to perform a drum solo with The Beatles , but the band and George Martin finally wore him down in 1969. His solo on “The End” might be one of his finest moments with the band.

And Ringo copied Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” to make his solo happen.

With a Little Help author Michael Seth Starr (no relation) writes that Ringo and Paul McCartney attended an Iron Butterfly concert in 1971. Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy revealed that Ringo confessed to copying his playing for “The End.”

“Ringo sent his man backstage and invited me out to a private club called Tramps. We had dinner and drinks and were up all night shooting the s—. He told me then that he kind of copped my solo for their song ‘The End’ on Abbey Road. And I just thought that was cool. It was the biggest compliment that I could ever get.”

Ron Bushy reveals Ringo Starr copied his playing on “The End”

It’s not hard to hear the similarities between Ringo’s “The End” solo and Bushy’s playing on “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” Bushy’s thumping bass drum and tom-heavy rolls (via YouTube ) resemble Ringo’s playing on “The End.” Since “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” preceded “The End” by a year, saying Ringo copied his solo is more accurate.

Far from being upset that Ringo lifted his solo, Bushy was thrilled that the world’s most famous drummer thought his playing was good enough to copy.

The drummer copied his own playing for one of his solo songs

RELATED: Ringo Starr and His Wife Lived like ‘Simple People’ According to a Beatles Insider

Ringo copied (or at least took much inspiration from) “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” for his only Beatles drum solo. The former Richard Starkey plagiarized himself on one of his solo songs.

The Fab Four’s infighting made the Let It Be sessions tough on the band members, but Ringo loved the song “Get Back.” He liked his playing so much that he copied the beat for his solo hit “Back Off Boogaloo.” The similarities aren’t as evident as Ringo copying Iron Butterfly for “The End,” but he clearly found inspiration from his earlier work.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

George Harrison Last Words: Here's What He Told Ringo Starr Before His Death

Twenty-one years today, George Harrison of The Beatles died. On Nov. 29, 2001, Harrison took his last breath following his brave battle against cancer. His longtime friend, Gavin De Becker, delivered the news through a statement to The Associated Press (via CNN). Harrison went through a lot in the years...
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

236K+
Followers
122K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy