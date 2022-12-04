ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Connecticut volunteers assemble meals kits for families with kids facing health struggles

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Connecticut-based organization Al’s Angels led an effort this weekend to feed families in need this holiday season.

Over 600 volunteers gathered at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Saturday to assemble meal bins for over 1,400 families who have kids struggling with their health.

“All of these bins will be distributed to families with kids battling rare blood disease and cancer and severe financial hardship throughout the tri-state area,” says founder Al Diguido.

Al's Angels thanked Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater for making the event possible.

