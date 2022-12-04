NYPD: Armed car theft suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with officers in the Bronx

The NYPD says an armed car theft suspect was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the Highbridge section of the Bronx early this morning.

Police were responding to reports of a car break-in in the area when they saw another car driving recklessly.

Officers chased the stolen car to a stop and arrested one person inside while the other person got out of the vehicle and ran.

Police say the suspect shot at officers twice during the chase. The chase ended in a marsh area when officers shot the 39-year-old suspect.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident temporarily closed parts of the Major Deegan Expressway, but it has since reopened.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey says even though officers had to use their guns, he still hopes for a reduction in shootings.

“Although gun violence is down in the city, events like this still occur, and our members are found in peril. We're asking our communities to continue to partner with us because we still need to reduce gun violence in our city,” he said.

Police haven't released the suspect's identity or condition, but they say he is known to the department.