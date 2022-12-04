Pleasant Monday in Connecticut; midweek rain and wind looms

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says more rain, wind and milder temperatures are on the way starting Tuesday.

MONDAY : The day starts off sunny before becoming partly cloudy overnight. Highs near 45. Lows settle to 40 near 8 p.m. then rising temps overnight.

TUESDAY : Slightly warmer day with rain showers throughout the day. Rainfall expected is close to a quarter of an inch. Highs near 54. Lows near 48.

WEDNESDAY : Rain continues throughout the day before tapering off by late afternoon. Highs remain mild near 57. Lows near 43.

THURSDAY: A break in the rain with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low-50s. Bridgeport near 52 degrees. Lows drop near 33.

FRIDAY : Seasonal feel with temps dropping near 46. Active winds and rain with a coastal system approaching. Possibility of flurries in north and west. Lows near 29.