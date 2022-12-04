ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Monday in New York City before midweek rain

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it will be a mild start to the week with rain looming on Tuesday afternoon.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows down to 33. Feels like 30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Highs near 49. Lows around 45.

TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers likely after 3PM with steady rain possible at night. Highs up to 58. Lows hover in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH AM: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and warm. Highs surge to near 62. Lows then fall to 45.

THURSDAY: Dry for now in between messy storm systems. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 53. Lows down to 38.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: few details are known at this time, but a storm system could strengthen near NYC or just offshore, providing a chance of some rain and maybe even some snowflakes mixed in. The strength and track of Tuesday/Wednesday's storm will help dictate what happens next weekend. More details by Wednesday.

