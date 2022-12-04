Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem
Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
WSET
'Completely Destroyed:' Givens Books set for demo in Salem is taken down by fire first
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire that began around 8 p.m. Tuesday night destroyed the vacant Givens Books building in Salem, according to Salem Fire & EMS. The building was on East Main Street. SFEMS responded to the scene within four minutes of receiving a call and took in the damage.
WSLS
Givens Books building in Salem destroyed after Tuesday night fire
UPDATE - Dec. 6, 2022 - 11:00 P.M. Fire crews in Salem are still working on the fire at the old Givens Books building at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 419, according to Mike Stevens with the City of Salem. We’re told Salem Fire and EMS responded...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
WSET
Traffic alert: Lane closure on Southbound Interstate 81 in Botetourt Co. rescheduled: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A lane closure on Southbound Interstate 81 in Botetourt County is now rescheduled. The previously announced right lane closure on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night is rescheduled, VDOT said. This lane closure is for paving on the ramps...
WSET
I-81 lane closure in Botetourt Co. begins as Roanoke Co. closure lifted
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding drivers about some lane closures on Interstate 81 causing delays throughout the week. On Wednesday, as of 10:30 a.m., the right lane closure on southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County near Salem at mile marker 138.4 has been removed.
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
wfxrtv.com
Man dies after being hit crossing the road: Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that occurred on Village Highway in Campbell County on Friday, Dec. 2. State Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west at approximately 5:51 p.m. near Rail Ends Lane when it hit 67-year-old Leonard R. Morton.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
WSET
South Boston Police warn residents after vehicle break-ins
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Police on the Southside are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins. Investigator Kent Bane with the South Boston Police Department said a call came in around 4:51 on Saturday morning. He said someone had gone through a vehicle on Willow Street in South Boston.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
Augusta Free Press
Rockbridge County: Two dead in separate crashes over the weekend
Two people are dead in separate crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend. The first was a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631. According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a parked 1998 Ford Escort and then a tree, which caused the Explorer to overturn.
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
wfxrtv.com
Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Lynchburg man found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police say Daniel Witt has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Daniel Lewis Witt, 75 of Lynchburg, has been reported missing, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Witt...
wfxrtv.com
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Bridge Renamed after Fallen Sheriff Deputy
Pittsylvania County leaders, community members, and law enforcement representatives gathered for a ceremony to officially rename and commemorate the “Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas, Sr. Memorial Bridge,” which crosses U.S. Highway 29 along Chalk Level Road. Thomas, a longtime Deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, died in 1956 as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty.
UV Cavalier Daily
Aggravated assault reported in the 800 block of W Main Street
The University Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Saturday at 7:44 p.m. in the 800 block of W Main Street, per a community alert sent Saturday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Charlottesville Police Department also received...
