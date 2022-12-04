ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, VA

Related
wfirnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem

Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
SALEM, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
LYNDHURST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dies after being hit crossing the road: Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that occurred on Village Highway in Campbell County on Friday, Dec. 2. State Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west at approximately 5:51 p.m. near Rail Ends Lane when it hit 67-year-old Leonard R. Morton.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored for most AEP customers

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

South Boston Police warn residents after vehicle break-ins

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Police on the Southside are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins. Investigator Kent Bane with the South Boston Police Department said a call came in around 4:51 on Saturday morning. He said someone had gone through a vehicle on Willow Street in South Boston.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockbridge County: Two dead in separate crashes over the weekend

Two people are dead in separate crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend. The first was a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631. According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a parked 1998 Ford Escort and then a tree, which caused the Explorer to overturn.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Lynchburg man found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police say Daniel Witt has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Daniel Lewis Witt, 75 of Lynchburg, has been reported missing, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Witt...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Bridge Renamed after Fallen Sheriff Deputy

Pittsylvania County leaders, community members, and law enforcement representatives gathered for a ceremony to officially rename and commemorate the “Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas, Sr. Memorial Bridge,” which crosses U.S. Highway 29 along Chalk Level Road. Thomas, a longtime Deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, died in 1956 as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Aggravated assault reported in the 800 block of W Main Street

The University Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Saturday at 7:44 p.m. in the 800 block of W Main Street, per a community alert sent Saturday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Charlottesville Police Department also received...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

