Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
wogx.com
Florida men kidnap, beat, threaten to kill man they held for ransom, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Orange County men are facing charges after deputies said they kidnapped another man and beat him with a hammer and two-by-four, then threatened to kill him if they didn't receive a $500 ransom. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcos Caraballo, Dylan Telleria, and Alexis...
Man arrested in shooting at Stuart apartment
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas, of Fort Pierce, wanted in a shooting at an apartment complex in Stuart on Saturday was arrested Tuesday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
WESH
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
cbs12.com
'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast
Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
wogx.com
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two children. Albarran daughter, Ana, said she wants her father behind bars. That’s why she created a social media post with claims of what he allegedly did to her.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man
A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
click orlando
Man dies after being shot in Hunters Creek by suspect known to him, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died Sunday after being shot that morning in Hunters Creek by another man who was known to him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road, locating...
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
fox35orlando.com
Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say
A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
WPBF News 25
27 firearms stolen from pawn shop in Okeechobee; Federal investigators search for suspects
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined police in Okeechobee to investigate the violent theft of 27 firearms. According to ATF officials, two suspects broke into the Wild Side Pawn Shop at 4:19 a.m. on Nov. 28. “Once inside, one of the suspects...
wogx.com
Orlando Woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse.
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
Lake City Reporter
Melbourne man killed exiting I-10
A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
WESH
Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
Comments / 0