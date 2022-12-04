Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine for Almost 30 Years?
Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss. It's also a loss for the almost 600 residents of Islesboro, Maine...
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Santa Sends Personalized Letters Back If You Use This Maine Mailbox
It's something every Maine kiddo (and kids from anywhere else in the world) do every single year -- write a letter to Santa in hopes of either getting a response or everything they asked for. And while it's rare to either get a letter back from Santa Claus or even...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways
There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Is a Brunswick, Maine, Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Maine Children's Home expands to serve parents in their 20s
WATERVILLE, Maine — Some say being a parent is the toughest job you'll have, and being a young parent may add some extra stress. A program in Waterville at Maine Children's Home focused on helping teen parents but is now expanding to help moms and dads past high school.
WMTW
Westbrook family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter's day with sweet present
WESTBROOK, Maine — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl's Christmas wish come true. On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.
The Only Axe-Throwing Destination in Augusta, Maine, Is a Unique Experience
Adult activities have grown tremendously in the past decade, and I think it's such a relief to add a variety of adventures to our list. Once upon a time as an adult, you could just go dancing or to a bar. Now, there are so many activities for us. One...
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
Two Maine Guys is Sadly Closing One of Its Restaurants
No matter where you go, you tend to find one restaurant that becomes your favorite. Yes, there are many places to eat in Maine, but if you love Two Maine Guys, then you best prepare for some sad news. Haven't been to Two Maine Guys? Well, they offer a variety...
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
Wedding Venue Potential? This Gorgeous Somerville, Maine Home on The Water is Exploding w/ Rustic Charm
Maine is home to some of the most diverse and gorgeous pieces of real estate not just in the county, but arguably the world. When we were scrolling through the Central Maine listings earlier today, there was one property that really jumped out at us. And it didn't just jump out for one reason in particular, but for several different ones.
wabi.tv
Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems. White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping. It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia. From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts,...
Enjoy a Hilarious Night Of ADULT ONLY Stand-Up Comedy in Central Maine
Knock Knock, who's ready to laugh? You? Great. A comedy series hosted by Mark Turcotte at Johnson Hall on December 17th is sure to give your funny bone a good work out. The night will be filled with hilarious stand-up comedy and you deserve to treat yourself to some laughter after all the holiday stress!
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0