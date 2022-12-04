ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
103.7 WCYY

These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways

There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
103.7 WCYY

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
HEBRON, ME
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems. White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping. It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia. From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts,...
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy