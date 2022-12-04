Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
$75 gift card for COVID-19 booster or vaccine at clinic in West Springfield this week
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
MassLive.com
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department volunteers help prepare toys for distribution
SPRINGFIELD - “I was a child that grew up in the city, who was not from a wealthy family,” said Hampden County deputy sheriff John Schrijn “The need is obviously here, and, if we can assist in any way as far as being in the Sheriff’s Department, we are going to do so.”
Lucas Donahue of Colrain killed working to restore power to Vt. town
A Massachusetts man was killed while working to restore electric service in a Vermont town after a set of trees fell on a number of power lines, according to a Vermont State Police Department spokesperson. Lucas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was killed while working a job site in...
whdh.com
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
Springfield Gardens residents continue to protest living conditions
Protesters gathered outside of a Springfield Gardens apartment building Tuesday morning to raise concerns over current living conditions.
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home
977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Sale closed in Worcester: $345,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brian Piekos and Amanda Mehl acquired the property at 22 Heroult Road, Worcester, from Shannon M Paulin on Nov. 9, 2022, for $345,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 5,000 square-foot lot. These nearby...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Springfield plans $1 million in work at Masonic building overlook State and Main street corner; $4.1 million in grants awarded other communities
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Redevelopment Authority received $900,000 in state money Tuesday to stabilize and make roofing and masonry repairs to the Masonic Building at the corner of State and Main Streets. All told, with a local match, the repairs will cost about $1 million and begin in 2023...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
westernmassnews.com
The Hangar offering selection of food, beer to help unwind from holiday hustle and bustle
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a busy time of year with the holidays right around the corner and whether you’re overwhelmed with shopping or upcoming travel, what better way to take some time to unwind than with a beer and some wings while playing or watching a game?
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
westernmassnews.com
Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa Claus made a visit to Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam on Saturday. Santa told Western Mass News this the seventh time he’s managed to stop in at Cooper’s to ask the children of western Massachusetts what they wanted for Christmas. Western Mass News...
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown
Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
Agawam Library Collecting for Teens
Agawam - Through Dec. 17, Agawam Library will be collecting for teens. AOK-All Our Kids is a local organization that helps foster and adoptive families thrive by aiding them in meeting their needs. The library is accepting donations of new items for teens. Please drop off donations by the Circulation desk.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0