Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next week
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Orange County deputies investigate after person stabbed at business early Wednesday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed at a local business Wednesday morning. Deputies and ambulances were called out around 1:45 a.m. to Oak Ridge Road near Defiance Avenue, not far from Oak Ridge High School. Channel 9 crews found a large...
Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel. Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive. Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel. Police said a man was possibly shot in an area...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Winter Park, FHP says
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Winter Park, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The vehicle, a Kia...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
Man arrested in fatal early morning shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened on Tymberwood Lane in Orange County overnight. Donald Willis, 27, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder with a firewarm. The victim, 38-year-old Lavance Smith, was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
Kissimmee Police looking for answers into deadly October John Young Pkwy. crash
Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park
Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. People on Westchester Avenue in Winter Park said coyotes are familiar guests there.
Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month. It comes just nine days after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident in the same spot.
Orlando city commission passes ordinance placing stricter definitions on nightlife destinations downtown and beyond
The ordinance aims to clarify the difference between a restaurant, bar and nightclub
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school
Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
The Current Seafood Counter opening next door to Pizza Bruno in Orlando's College Park
The restaurant makeover of Edgewater Drive in College Park continues. We told you in August that Top Protein would start making "meat made from ruminant milk" where Brazilian-Lebanese joint Jaber once stood. Then in September, Pizza Bruno opened in the old Tin & Taco space, offering Jersey-style pies. Owner Bruno Zacchini followed that up by announcing Dizzy Donuts would open in the space between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion in early 2023. Now comes word that the Current Seafood Counter will move into the space recently vacated by Jade Sushi & New Asian, next door to Pizza Bruno.
Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing road, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Orlando was struck and killed Monday morning as she was crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Toledo Street. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said...
Bicyclist killed in Ocoee crash
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the northbound State Road 429 off ramp to West Colonial drive just after 4 p.m. for a collision between a car and a bicycle. The bicyclist was taken...
Mystery debris found on Florida beach believed to be shipwreck remains from 1800s
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive in Morningside Park. A man driving a van southbound on Exchange Drive lost control and flipped...
