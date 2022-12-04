ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee Police looking for answers into deadly October John Young Pkwy. crash

Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park

Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. People on Westchester Avenue in Winter Park said coyotes are familiar guests there.
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Current Seafood Counter opening next door to Pizza Bruno in Orlando's College Park

The restaurant makeover of Edgewater Drive in College Park continues. We told you in August that Top Protein would start making "meat made from ruminant milk" where Brazilian-Lebanese joint Jaber once stood. Then in September, Pizza Bruno opened in the old Tin & Taco space, offering Jersey-style pies. Owner Bruno Zacchini followed that up by announcing Dizzy Donuts would open in the space between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion in early 2023. Now comes word that the Current Seafood Counter will move into the space recently vacated by Jade Sushi & New Asian, next door to Pizza Bruno.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing road, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Orlando was struck and killed Monday morning as she was crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Toledo Street. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bicyclist killed in Ocoee crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the northbound State Road 429 off ramp to West Colonial drive just after 4 p.m. for a collision between a car and a bicycle. The bicyclist was taken...
OCOEE, FL

