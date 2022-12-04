Read full article on original website
England’s exit from World Cup was most watched moment of 2022
An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched England’s World Cup dreams end in defeat to reigning champions France in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.The World Cup match on ITV, which saw Harry Kane miss a late penalty ending in a 2-1 quarter-final exit, was the most watched programme across all TV channels this year, the broadcaster said.ITV said the game drew the highest average TV audience of the tournament, surpassing England’s round of 16 match against Senegal which was watched by an average of 18.4 million with 13.4 million watching the whole coverage.An average of 20.4 million people watched...
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then.
England’s World Cup results in full after quarter-final defeat to France
England’s World Cup came to an end with an agonising 2-1 quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar.Here, we look back at the team’s results in the tournament.England 6 Iran 2 – November 21The 19-year-old Jude Bellingham kick-started the campaign with his first international goal with Bukayo Saka (two), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scoring. Iran briefly pulled it back to 4-1 and 6-2, with Mehdi Taremi scoring both.England 0 United States 0 – November 26After the high of demolishing Iran, England laboured somewhat against the Unites States as expectations were somewhat dampened after their thrilling start.England...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:28 p.m. EST
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1 AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead. France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom
SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
