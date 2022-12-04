Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady considering ‘all options’ for 2023 NFL season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has fallen short of his own expectations in the 2022 NFL season. While coming
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucs vs. 49ers: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 14
After another wild comeback win last week over the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to remain above .500 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road Sunday. Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s game:. GOAT Homecoming.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job
Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wisconsin football star Nick Herbig, Big Ten’s sack leader, makes NFL Draft announcement
Wisconsin football won’t have arguably their best defender for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State. Linebacker Nick Herbig revealed on Saturday via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after leading the Big Ten in sacks. He’s played his final game for the program. This is what he had to say […] The post Wisconsin football star Nick Herbig, Big Ten’s sack leader, makes NFL Draft announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders
It took the Los Angeles Rams a gamble on Baker Mayfield to finally end their six-game losing skid. Mayfield had a dramatic debut for the Rams, ending Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an insane 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Rams the 17-16 victory. Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE […] The post Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers
In Week 14, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will be taking on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night football. In a game between two of the NFL’s most explosive teams, all eyes will be watching. Ahead of this Dolphins – Chargers game, we will be making our Week 14 Dolphins […] The post Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What a joke’: Cam Jordan’s camp calls out ‘idiotic’ punishment over fake injury
The NFL has fined New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan a reportedly hefty amount of $50,000 for faking an injury in the Saints’ Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Saints have already released a statement in reaction to the NFL’s decision to fine Jordan, saying that the player […] The post ‘What a joke’: Cam Jordan’s camp calls out ‘idiotic’ punishment over fake injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed
Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Najee Harris injury update should strike fear in John Harbaugh, Ravens
While the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled a bit this season, running back Najee Harris is still one of the team’s strongest offensive weapons. As Pittsburgh gets ready to take on their rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 14, all indications show Harris plans to be ready. According to Brian Batko of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Harris said […] The post Najee Harris injury update should strike fear in John Harbaugh, Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh gets major shout-out from Andrew Luck in College Football Hall of Fame speech
Andrew Luck was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Stanford product gave a special shoutout to former Cardinal and current Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, per Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods. “My Stanford experience was no exception. It was littered with exceptional coaches. A massive, massive thank you to them, […] The post Jim Harbaugh gets major shout-out from Andrew Luck in College Football Hall of Fame speech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
