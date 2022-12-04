Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023
Tennessee’s regular season is now complete. Winning 10 games before bowl season for the 1st time since 2003 is quite the accomplishment for this team. Now, it’ll be up to coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff to bring in the right players to keep the Vols in this position.
Scouting the top prospects at the Philly vs. New York All-City Classic
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – The All-City Classic hosts several of the top events in and around the city of Philadelphia each year. On Saturday, they opened their high school schedule with their annual “Philly vs. New York High School Basketball Showcase,” a triple-header that pitted three of the top teams from both cities against each other.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Philadelphia Catholic League (Boys)
— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Neumann-Goretti’s Eric Gentry, One of Most Unique Defenders in College Football, Turned His Imposing Height into His Greatest Strength
By his junior year at Neuman-Goretti High in Philadelphia, USC linebacker Eric Gentry grew to an impressive height of 6 feet 6, writes Ryan Kartje for the Los Angeles Times. His weight took a bit longer to catch up, and the young player soon found himself struggling to feel comfortable in his own body.
Sharon Hill Youth Football Team Beats Odds, Heads to Nationals
The undefeated Sharon Hill RamblersPhoto byRomeo Rivello. The undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers are making Delaware County history with three regional championship wins in the last month, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FOOTBALL: A Rocky Style Victory Sends Neumann-Goretti to the State Championship
PHILADELPHIA – It’s only appropriate that Neumann-Goretti was compared to Philadelphia’s most famous fictional sports figure after earning the first state championship berth in school history. This was clearly a performance that Rocky Balboa could identify with. A Philadelphia underdog rising to the top, overcoming adversity, pulling...
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Xzavier Wayman booking photo
Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
Reading Terminal Market's 'Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles' Is Soulfully Good
We need to get there asap!
Fight leads to lockdown at Roxborough High School, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brief scare happened on Monday morning at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia after a fight led to a lockdown. A district spokeswoman told Eyewitness News two girls who don't belong in the school went there to help a friend who thought she was going to get into a fight.A fight did break out, and one of the girls suffered a cut after getting punched above the eye.The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.Police are now investigating the fight.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fairhill: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott Streets just before 7:30 p.m.Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., according to police. Police say no weapons were recovered.
Law enforcement officer shortage leads to hiring changes in Nashville
The shortage of law enforcement officers has both the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Metro Police Department looking at ways to attract new recruits with more money and flexible hours.
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter stands by stop and frisk, despite being stopped by police multiple times
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter can remember three distinct times he’s been stopped by a police officer: as a teenager, during his time as a City Council member, and two years ago. During the most recent time, Nutter said he was just around the corner from his Wynnefield home when officers approached his Mini-Cooper with hands on their weapons.
How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
A look into SEPTA’s new transit systems proposed for the Philadelphia suburbs
SEPTA is proposing an overhaul to bus lines across the Philadelphia region — they’re calling it “Bus Revolution.”. SEPTA wants to eliminate some local bus routes that run infrequently, for faster service on major lines. SEPTA officials say the proposal will allow more routes to run every 15 minutes or better, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
