Philadelphia, PA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023

Tennessee’s regular season is now complete. Winning 10 games before bowl season for the 1st time since 2003 is quite the accomplishment for this team. Now, it’ll be up to coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff to bring in the right players to keep the Vols in this position.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Philadelphia Catholic League (Boys)

— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: A Rocky Style Victory Sends Neumann-Goretti to the State Championship

PHILADELPHIA – It’s only appropriate that Neumann-Goretti was compared to Philadelphia’s most famous fictional sports figure after earning the first state championship berth in school history. This was clearly a performance that Rocky Balboa could identify with. A Philadelphia underdog rising to the top, overcoming adversity, pulling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Maury County Source

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
NASHVILLE, TN
WFMZ-TV Online

Xzavier Wayman booking photo

Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
KUTZTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a  man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fight leads to lockdown at Roxborough High School, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brief scare happened on Monday morning at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia after a fight led to a lockdown. A district spokeswoman told Eyewitness News two girls who don't belong in the school went there to help a friend who thought she was going to get into a fight.A fight did break out, and one of the girls suffered a cut after getting punched above the eye.The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.Police are now investigating the fight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fairhill: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott Streets just before 7:30 p.m.Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., according to police. Police say no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter stands by stop and frisk, despite being stopped by police multiple times

How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter can remember three distinct times he’s been stopped by a police officer: as a teenager, during his time as a City Council member, and two years ago. During the most recent time, Nutter said he was just around the corner from his Wynnefield home when officers approached his Mini-Cooper with hands on their weapons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

