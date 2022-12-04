Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
WGMD Radio
Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash
A crash south of Bridgeville Monday afternoon just after 1 left an Greenwood man dead. Delaware State Police say a Focus driven by an 83 year old Greenwood man was northbound on Wesley Church Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and proceeded into the path of a Charger that was eastbound on Cannon Road. Police say the driver of the Focus was properly restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger – a 26 year old man from Bridgeville – was also properly restrained and treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck An Killed In Milford Sunday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 4, 2022, in the Milford area as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening in the...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In The Bridgeville-Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville area. Officials said on December 5, 2022, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a gray 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection. There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection. The traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger according to police. As a result, the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
firststateupdate.com
Dirt Bike Rider In Critical Condition After Collision With Vehicle
At approximately 9:15 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company,. and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 were dispatched to the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem. Church Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road
A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect charged after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy dies in Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a Delaware County family's home, igniting a devastating blaze that left a 20-year-old woman dead. The suspect, identified through court documents as Aaron Clark, was arrested on Sunday. His charges include murder, stalking, assault and harassment. Clark...
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
Student describes moment her bus was hit by gunfire in Delaware: 'I didn't even know what to do'
The suspect involved in a wild chase and shootout has been identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95
NEWARK, NJ – A traffic collision resulted in the death of one person Saturday night after a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic was struck by an oncoming truck. According to police, a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped on Interstate 95 around 10:17 p.m. in the area of Delaware House and Biden Welcome Center. In the same lane of traffic on I-95, a 2020 International box truck was traveling south. “The box truck’s front hit the Hyundai’s rear, causing both vehicles to collide with the right shoulder guardrail. Both vehicles struck the guardrail and came to rest off the The post One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95 appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
'I need to give him a hug': Local woman searching for man who saved her life after car crash in Chester County
COATSVILLE, Pa. - A local woman is searching for the man who she says saved her life after a car crash on Route 82 in Coatsville Monday morning. Carla Long of Coatsville was on her way to a doctor's appointment when she hit a slick spot on a curve and flew off the road, crashing her car.
Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
Comments / 0