New Castle County, DE

WBOC

Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford

MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash

A crash south of Bridgeville Monday afternoon just after 1 left an Greenwood man dead. Delaware State Police say a Focus driven by an 83 year old Greenwood man was northbound on Wesley Church Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and proceeded into the path of a Charger that was eastbound on Cannon Road. Police say the driver of the Focus was properly restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger – a 26 year old man from Bridgeville – was also properly restrained and treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WBOC

One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck An Killed In Milford Sunday Night

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 4, 2022, in the Milford area as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening in the...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In The Bridgeville-Area

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville area. Officials said on December 5, 2022, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a gray 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection. There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection. The traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger according to police. As a result, the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dirt Bike Rider In Critical Condition After Collision With Vehicle

At approximately 9:15 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company,. and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 were dispatched to the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem. Church Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said...
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road

A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
SMYRNA, DE
Shore News Network

Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital

An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
BEAR, DE
Shore News Network

One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95

NEWARK, NJ – A traffic collision resulted in the death of one person Saturday night after a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic was struck by an oncoming truck. According to police, a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped on Interstate 95 around 10:17 p.m. in the area of Delaware House and Biden Welcome Center. In the same lane of traffic on I-95, a 2020 International box truck was traveling south. “The box truck’s front hit the Hyundai’s rear, causing both vehicles to collide with the right shoulder guardrail. Both vehicles struck the guardrail and came to rest off the The post One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95 appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending. 
DARBY, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

