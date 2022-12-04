Read full article on original website
Athlete insight: Hadley Horne
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) sophomore Hadley Horne has been selected as the highlighted athlete of this week’s Athlete Insight. Athlete Insight is used to highlight the youth of the community and bring readers closer to the faces that represent them in games.
Buckhannon-Upshur Swimming travels to Mohawk Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swimming team traveled to the Mylan Park Aquatics Center to compete against several schools, such as Grafton, Wheeling Park, Fairmont Senior and Morgantown, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Bucs would place fifth between the boys and girls in the...
West Virginia songwriters and performers will come together for 'Songs and Stories' at Music on Main in Bridgeport next month
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A handful of local women will perform and talk about their music Sunday at Music on Main in downtown Bridgeport. Shinnston singer/songwriter Andy Benson coordinated the “Songs and Stories” series earlier this year. Shannon Jones, Holly Turkovich, Hannah Cottrill and Annie Neeley are spotlighted during the series’ second stop, which begins at 3 p.m., before Benson hopes to showcase other artists at venues in Morgantown and Elkins.
Buckhannon-Upshur Little Lady Bucs fall to Robert L. Bland in thrilling showdown
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School (B-UMS) hosted the Rt. 33 Tournament featuring the Robert L. Bland, Tygarts Valley and Elkins boys and girls teams. The Buckhannon-Upshur Little Lady Bucs were pitted against the Robert L. Bland Little Lady Patriots on Thursday, December 1. The Little...
Multiple Buckhannon-Upshur players named to Big 10 football selection teams
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four players from the Buckhannon-Upshur High School Buccaneer Football team were named to the Big 10 Conference’s postseason selection teams at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Senior Savion Farmer, sophomore Kaden Jordan, junior Ryan Kelley and junior Blake Runyon represented the Buccaneers...
Running time: PJ Louzy
PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WV News) — Marathon runner and Grafton native PJ Louzy competed in the Philadelphia Marathon on Nov. 20. The Philadelphia (Marathon) ranks among the top ten in the nation’s largest races, which Louzy knew would be a high level of competition.
Sports Briefs
INSTITUTE — No. 12 Fairmont State (5-1, 3-1 Mountain East Conference) fell in overtime to West Virginia State (7-0, 4-0 MEC) on Saturday (Dec. 3) at the Walker Convocation Center. The game featured 26 lead changes and 11 tied scores. WVSU’s Taevon Horton hit the game-tying three-point basket with...
Lady Patriots use strong defense to take Route 33 Tip Off Title
The Robert L. Bland Lady Patriots got their season started last week and rebounded from a season opening loss to Taylor County to take games from Buckhannon Upshur Middle School and Elkins Middle to claim the championship at B-UMS’ Annual Route 33 Tip Off Classic. The Lady Patriots varsity...
Lewis County Wrestling Sweeps opening week
The LCHS wrestling team started off their young season in fine fashion, going 6-0 in duals in two events with the first coming in front of a sizable home crowd on Alumni Night. On Friday night the team opened the season hosting a quad match against Gilmer County, Lincoln High...
Maids win overtime thriller over Sissonville to open season
A new sectional rivalry was born on Saturday when the Maids tipped off the 2022-23 season in Sissonville. Lewis County survived a red hot start by the Indians and battled back in a see-saw matchup to force overtime and picked up a 71-70 overtime victory. Sissonville scored the first eight...
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
Lewis County Jr. Wrestlers busy to start the season
Lewis County Jr. Wrestling has been busy in recent weeks at several tournaments around the region where they have already found plenty of success.
The History of Taylor County Chapter Three Hundred-Eighty
The Baltimore and Ohio railroad, believing folks from the north would find the warm and invigorating climate of Florida, the new winter playground of the nation, attractive and an escape from the rigors of this section, announced three excursions to Florida from Grafton, February 1, 15, and March 1, 1910, for the low fare of $49.50 for the round trip. Since then this winter playground has attracted untold numbers of West Virginians who begins an exodus when they feel the chill of winter.
Southern Upshur Business Association hosts Rock Cave, West Virginia Christmas parade
ROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WV News) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Santa visited Rock Cave, along with other Upshur County groups, for a parade at 1 p.m. The Southern Upshur Business Association (SUBA) assisted with the annual parade and it was noted that this was the 38th year that the parade has taken place on the first Saturday in December.
Harold Cunningham Jr.
BRUCETON MILLS — Harold D. Cunningham Jr., 74, of Bruceton Mills, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 3, 2022, with his children by his side. The son of the late Harold A. and Dorothy McDonald Cunningham, he was born on Jan. 3, 1948, in Morgantown.
South Harrison, Doddridge players earn all-state football honors
After a season in which it finished 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019, South Harrison football has been recognized with two first-team Class A all-state selections. Sophomore offensive lineman Luke Given makes the list on offense while senior Noah Burnside is honored on defense for...
Fourth year for ornaments from Robert L. Bland Middle School to go to D.C.
Fourteen Robert L. Bland Middle School students will have their artwork displayed this year in Washington, D.C., on the West Virginia Christmas tree. RLBMS art teacher Joe Merrifield said students in seventh and eighth grades submitted artwork. “It is very uncommon to be selected four years in a row; to...
Buckhannon, West Virginia hosts holiday joy on Main Street
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday, December 2, 2022, marked the beginning of the holiday season for the City of Buckhannon. The annual Buckhannon Christmas Parade was full of fun for everyone! Also on Saturday, December 3, Downtown Buckhannon welcomed the first ever West Virginia Dickens Christmas Festival and Faire. Both events closed Main Street while everyone participated in making holiday memories.
Boil water advisory
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Town of West Milford, including the Greathouse Drive sec…
Town of West Milford, West Virginia, under boil water advisory
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Town of West Milford, including the Greathouse Drive section, is under a boil water advisory after a water main break Tuesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, steps to take in a boil water advisory include:
