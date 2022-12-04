ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

U.S. eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8LJb_0jWyjvnY00

(CBS) – The United States men’s soccer team has been eliminated from the World Cup after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands Saturday.

It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.

But just like in 2010 against Ghana and 2014 against Belgium, the United States was eliminated in the round of 16. While the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and advanced to a quarterfinal with Argentina, the Americans contemplated how far they came and how short they fell.

“It hurts after a tough loss like that when we feel like we could have had more,” forward Christian Pulisic said after the game, managing a voice only just above a whisper. “We don’t want to feel like this again.”

The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 during the tournament’s knockout rounds.

Captain Tyler Adams said ahead of Saturday’s match the U.S. team was going to have to give it their all. They went into the game as underdogs — a role U.S. Soccer is used to, men’s national team defender Walker Zimmerman told CBS News on Friday.

“I think it’s kind of what has made our team so special, is the resiliency that we have, that competitive spirit that every team before us has had,” he said.

Defensive lapses gave the Dutch a treat as Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute and Daley Blind in first-half stoppage time.

U.S. hope revived when Pulisic’s cross hit the trailing foot of second-half substitute Haji Wright and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net in the 76th. But Denzel Dumfries, named after actor Denzel Washington, scored on a volley in the 81st after assisting on the first two goals.

“The American public should be optimistic,” said Gregg Berhalter, the first person to play for and coach the U.S. team at a World Cup. “When you look at the way we wanted to play and did play, it should be positive.”

The crowd of 44,846 was well back from the field at renovated Khalifa International Stadium, which has an athletics track and was more subdued than the raucous spectators for the match against Iran.

Pulisic, playing four days after getting hurt during his game-winning goal against Iran, had a chance to put the U.S. ahead in the third minute, but Noppert, playing in only his fourth international match, blocked his point-blank shot.

“I thought I was way offside when it happened, but I still hit it and he made a good save,” Pulisic said.

With the Americans seeking an equalizing goal, Noppert dived to stop Tim Weah’s 25-yard effort in the 42nd.

Following the loss, the U.S. players didn’t want to leave the field at first, wanting more time together.

“Just putting perspective and reflecting on the journey,” defender DeAndre Yedlin said. “Just giving thanks to the Earth. After every training and game we try to do a thing called grounding. It just helps put in perspective to come, good or bad.”

Others absorbed the defeat without words.

“Just looking around that locker room, the silence is deafening,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “We all want to create moments for people back at home to fall in love with the game and tonight was not one of those nights, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Hospital patient arrested for shutting off roommate’s ventilator — twice

BERLIN (AP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate’s ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of […]
The Comeback

Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
News 8 WROC

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 WROC

China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased

(AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions amid increasingly vocal public frustration over the measures. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims […]
News 8 WROC

What is Scorigami?

ARLINGTON, T.X. (WIVB) — When the Dallas Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on Sunday, it was the 1,074th instance of Scorigami in NFL history. But what is Scorigami? The concept was developed by sportswriter Jon Bois, with Dave Mattingly creating the website and official chart for the phenomenon. Scorigami, simply, is when an NFL […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy