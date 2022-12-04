Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
NBC Sports
49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield
The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today
Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire. The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
NBC Sports
How 49ers should approach Mayfield's availability amid QB depth need
As soon as the 49ers discovered the disheartening news that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over, general manager John Lynch and the personnel department got to work. The team did not see enough from practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason in his short time with the organization to entrust him with the backup role behind new starter Brock Purdy.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
NBC Sports
'Perfectionist' Purdy pleased with 49ers' win but not satisfied
SANTA CLARA -- Rookie Brock Purdy entered Sunday’s game with the 49ers trailing 7-3 just 5 1/2 minutes into a marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy played well enough in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers to earn an emotional 33-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
NBC Sports
Report: No foot surgery for Jimmy Garoppolo, could return in 7-8 weeks
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season was over when he fractured his foot last Sunday, but the door may not be totally closed on a return. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors have determined that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and that he does not require surgery in order for the fracture to heal. The report adds that Garoppolo could return in seven-to-eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly.
NBC Sports
Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber
Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end. The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009. Bengals head coach Zac...
NBC Sports
Eagles getting key player back at practice this week
Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.’s best move would be to play now
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to use the vague promise of helping a team win in 2022 to secure a significant payday that extends into 2023. That’s fine, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Who is going to commit major dollars to Beckham without...
Matt Eberflus explains late first half timeout
With 23 seconds left before the first half, Aaron Jones lost a yard on a play the Packers ran on the Bears' side of the field, handing the Packers a tough fourth-down situation with little time left in the half. After the play, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday night time slot
The New England Patriots won't play four consecutive night games, after all. The Patriots' Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET, instead will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, the NFL confirmed Monday. Scott Zolak initially reported the...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: We can implement hurry-up offense more
The Buccaneers offense produced three points over the first three-plus quarters against the Saints last Monday night and they trailed by 13 points late in the fourth quarter as a result, but things turned around for them from there. Tampa drove for two touchdowns in the final three minutes for...
