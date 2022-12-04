ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

You can now stay in a 1,260-square-foot Four Seasons camping tent for almost $4,000 a night — see what it's like at the adults-only resort

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVS7u_0jWyjjS400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghR41_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Four Seasons has opened its first adults-only luxury resort with tents instead of hotel rooms.
  • The 15 tents will have air conditioning, private pools, king beds, and bathtubs.
  • The increasingly popular "glamping" market is projected to hit $5.94 billion in 2030.
Would you pay almost $4,000 a night to sleep in a tent? What if it came with a private pool, views of the Pacific Ocean, and Four Seasons' stamp of approval?

Brittany Chang/Insider

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has officially launched "Naviva," an expansion of its luxury oceanfront Punta Mita, Mexico resort.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQZ27_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

But instead of new hotel rooms, the adults-only Naviva has 15 open-aired "glamping" — a portmanteau of "glamorous" and "camping" — tents starting at $3,950 a night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrFZI_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Four Seasons

At 48 acres, the brand's new indoor-outdoor resort is one of its smallest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4iJ5_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Four Seasons

But what it lacks in size is made up for in amenities and services, which are definitely more luxurious than the traditional glamping getaway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCfu2_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

If it's not obvious yet, these units aren't the typical polyester tents used for camping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXSgg_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Four Seasons

Instead, these two-person tents range from 1,260 square-feet to over 1,720 square-feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aM4NN_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

And they're surrounded by lush forests, giving travelers a camping-like immersion into nature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSroy_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

In true glamping fashion, the tents will have an air conditioner, indoor bathtub, king bed, and electricity to power the lights and chargers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484Gfu_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

And like any five-star room, every unit will have its own private deck lined with a pool, hammock, and outdoor shower. Definitely not the average canvas glamping tent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyIv8_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

These hotel rooms may be unconventional to the brand, but visitors can still expect the luxury Four Seasons treatment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbrEi_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

A personal guide will be available to help curate the guests' vacation itineraries, which could include activities like spearfishing …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rqEk_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Four Seasons

… hikes, coffee tastings …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRiVU_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and access to trainers at the yoga studio and outdoor gym.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1rDh_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

But there's no need to have a packed schedule.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C51L5_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

There are plenty of on-site amenities like a restaurant and a temazcal sweat lodge for personalized ceremonial sessions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwHUM_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Besides the private in-tent pools, the property also has a larger pool, an Instagram-worthy bamboo bridge …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM0uH_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

… 575-foot-long private beach, and two spa "pods."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhOVs_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

And eco-travelers will be pleased to hear that the resort uses solar power, electric vehicles, and "efficient water systems and natural drainage," according to the hospitality company.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c79dk_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Four Seasons

But this luxury comes at a price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9ZNQ_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Traditional high-end glamping sites can run travelers a few hundred dollars per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eZZy_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

But Four Seasons' Naviva and its nightly price are far from traditional.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5iTv_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

A nightly rate of almost $4,000 is undoubtedly a steep cost compared to traditional camping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvXp6_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if it's any consolation, this price also includes additional services like meals, drinks, some activities, and a one-hour spa treatment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8yn2_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

And guests will also have access to Four Seasons' larger Punta Mita resort, which includes 10 restaurants and bars, two golf courses, and three pools.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3OSF_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Four Seasons is just one of many hospitality companies now targeting the growing luxury camping market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXBfn_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

The global glamping market was worth $2.35 billion in 2021, according to Grand Views Research.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1civv1_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Grand View Research

And the market research company says this value will continue to expand annually until it hits $5.94 billion in 2030.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6U7d_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Grand View Research

In tandem with this growth, startups like Autocamp and Moliving have been opening tiny home, tent, and RV-based glamping properties across the US …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4tND_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

… while a handful of legacy hotel companies like Marriot and now Four Seasons have ventured into the unique market as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTaJx_0jWyjjS400

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Marriott

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Ingram Atkinson

"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his business

What would you do if something or someone got in the way of running your business?. American welder and proprietor of a shop that fixed car mufflers was Marvin Heemeyer. Heemeyer went on a rampage in Granby, Colorado, on June 4, 2004, and used a modified bulldozer to destroy multiple buildings. Heemeyer had a zoning issue with the municipal officials over the construction of concrete batching factories next door, which caused some of his mufflers to rust owing to airborne dust particles, and Heemeyer had made repeated charges of unfair treatment from government officials before the rampage.
GRANBY, CO
BoardingArea

Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act

When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
People

Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
FLORIDA STATE
WanderWisdom

Man Rips New 'Royal Caribbean' Ship to Shreds and People Are Here for It

Cruising isn't for everybody. Sure, many people love the luxurious experience of being in a resort at sea. However, many also despise its drawbacks: sanitation and hygiene issues, cruising's negative environmental impact, unethical treatment of staff- and just how crowded and overwhelming they can be!. Royal Carribean's brand-new ship, the...
vinlove.net

9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’

Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
Daily Mail

Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Business Insider

Business Insider

763K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy