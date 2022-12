Headlines from New York City aren't very positive these days. Shootings, unprovoked subway attacks, rats and despair fill the Big Apple media front pages on a daily basis. Even the New York sports world received an expected blow on Friday when Jacob deGrom left the Mets without so-much a goodbye. So, when Jon Heyman from nypost.com incorrectly tweeted on Tuesday that Aaron Judge had split from the Bronx to San Francisco, it felt like Gotham lost Batman for a better deal in another city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO