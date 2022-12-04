Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Oldest DNA ever sampled paints a lush portrait of a lost Arctic world
More than 2 million years ago, Greenland was really green. Beth Zaiken/bethzaiken.comA long time ago when it was warmer up north, one corner of Greenland was actually green and teeming with life.
Are you among the best dressed in NYC? Let Maurice Kamara of the viral TikTok hit The People Gallery be the judge.
Maurice Kamara, a luxury fashion stylist from Brooklyn, is the content creator behind the viral fashion page The People Gallery.
From 'Home Alone' to 'Toy Story': 10 Most Sought After Christmas and Birthday Toys in Movies
Have you ever watched a movie as a kid and seen someone open a gift and thought to yourself, "Man, that toy is awesome; I want one!" Well, you wouldn’t be alone. There are too many Christmas movies to keep track of, but the toys featured in these films are truly iconic.
This Couple Went Viral For Having A Ramen Bar At Their Wedding, And I'm Adding This To My Imaginary Wedding Plans
"Ramen soup when you're tipsy just hits different."
10 Video Game References in The Latest 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer
Audiences were treated to their most in-depth look at the highly-anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie last week in the form of a new two-minute trailer. After the first teaser focused on Bowser (Jack Black) and Mario (Chris Pratt), the new trailer gave audiences a better idea of what to expect from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us but Amazon is still churning out unbeatable deals on their site ahead of the holidays. The best one we’ve scoped out today? The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, which are more than half off right now. The deluxe headphones, which normally retail for $350 are down to $169 on Amazon. The deal seems to be exclusive to Amazon — the set is marked at its full retail price on other sites such...
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' Is Streaming Now on Disney+
It’s been a long time coming, but it seems like Bollywood is finally making its way to mainstream American audiences. After RRR became a surprise hit at Netflix, Disney+ announced today that it’s bringing Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – the first installment of a planned trilogy – to its catalog. The story follows a young man who learns he can harness the power of fire, and then discovers he’s destined to be the hero of the universe.
First ‘Mrs. Davis’ Images Show a Battle Between a Nun and an Evil Artificial Intelligence
Today, Peacock has unveiled the first-look images and release date for Mrs. Davis, an upcoming drama series about a nun fighting an evil artificial intelligence that wants to enslave humankind. With the first-look photos, Peacock has also shared a warm-felt letter from Mrs. Davis itself as the AI tries to convince viewers to join his online community.
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
New 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Character Posters Shine a Light on the Cast
The tale as old as time is heading back to screens as ABC prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. This month, the network is airing a two-hour-long special to honor the long-lasting legacy of the Disney classic, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Thus far, fans have been treated with some early looks at the special with posters of its two leads H.E.R. and Josh Groban, as well as the full, star-studded cast. Now, ABC has released stunning new character posters.
'Lord of the Rings': Hobbiton is Now on Airbnb
In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Lord of the Rings fans have now got the chance to stay in The Shire itself. Although you won't be able to have tea with Frodo Baggins, or his Uncle Bilbo, or even have your garden tended to by Samwise Gamgee, the prospect must be thrilling.
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Is Sure Video Game Fans Will Love the Series
Running from clickers and headed toward the Fireflies, HBO has adapted the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. As usually happens when a property is being adapted for on-screen consumption, fans of the original video game have voiced concerns about just how well the series will perform when compared to the source material. Bella Ramsey who stars in the series as Ellie has tried to reassure fans that the work they have done will live up to expectations.
How the Most Serious James Bond Novel Became the Silliest 007 Movie
The big screen counterparts to Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels are not always the most faithful of adaptations. In fact, most have only a flimsy connection to their namesake. Diamonds Are Forever and The Man with the Golden Gun, for example, have only a vague resemblance to their source material, taking the character names and general feel of these books and then placing them in a largely different narrative. This wasn’t always the case - On Her Majesty's Secret Service made only minimal changes, for example – but it was definitely the norm, making for some odd experiences if you’re more familiar with the books. Hardcore fans have been clamoring for the films to stick closer to Fleming’s originals for decades. While the debate over whether these changes were ultimately for the best shows no sign of slowing down, there is one example where it’s hard to argue that the version moviegoers got was anything but a downgrade – Moonraker.
game-news24.com
PS Plus Premium wins 3 new games
The new releases for PS Plus and December 2022 continue to be officially announced, but Sony has added 3 new games to the tier. Players can buy Ghostwire Tokyo, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalkersaga and Sniper Elite 5 as part of their subscriptions now at no extra cost. New PS...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are hoping a recent recurring trend doesn’t become a full-blown subgenre
There’s a worry new trend emerging out of modern horror, something so perverted you’ll be wondering what has happened behind the scenes. We are of course talking about naked old people as villains. The trend is hard to fully understand the origin of, with it seen as early...
Watch Keanu Reeves' Biggest Moments at CCXP From 'John Wick 4' to 'BRZRKR'
Brazil loves Keanu Reeves. For everyone present at last weekend’s CCXP, it was pretty easy to see it: Whenever the Matrix and John Wick star stepped on stage, talked, or basically did anything, he was met with tremendous applause and cheers from the audience, which sometimes made it difficult for the movie star to even finish a sentence. However, Reeves managed to send his message and talk about his upcoming projects at the Thunder Stage – the main location of the event.
'The Last of Us' Trailer Breakdown: A Post-Apocalyptic World Where Family Is Key
Editor's Note: The following contains likely spoilers for the first few episodes of The Last of Us. The long-awaited trailer for HBO's adaptation of the acclaimed Playstation video game The Last of Us is finally here. Developed for TV by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and writer of the original game, Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us has become one of the most hotly anticipated series of the coming year, thanks in no small part to its star-studded cast, featuring Parks & Rec's Nick Offerman as Bill, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, as Joel. Whether you're unfamiliar with the original game or are already a diehard TLOU fanatic, this article will break down and explain the key details showcased in the first official trailer of The Last of Us series.
