The big screen counterparts to Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels are not always the most faithful of adaptations. In fact, most have only a flimsy connection to their namesake. Diamonds Are Forever and The Man with the Golden Gun, for example, have only a vague resemblance to their source material, taking the character names and general feel of these books and then placing them in a largely different narrative. This wasn’t always the case - On Her Majesty's Secret Service made only minimal changes, for example – but it was definitely the norm, making for some odd experiences if you’re more familiar with the books. Hardcore fans have been clamoring for the films to stick closer to Fleming’s originals for decades. While the debate over whether these changes were ultimately for the best shows no sign of slowing down, there is one example where it’s hard to argue that the version moviegoers got was anything but a downgrade – Moonraker.

4 HOURS AGO