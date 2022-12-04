Get your Christmas spirit ready because Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is back!. The Lafourche Parish Tourist Center needs help decorating their tree and you can help with the ornament contest. ​​“Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is excited to launch the third year of our Oyster Shell Ornament Contest,” said Cody Gray, President & CEO, “ We are always looking for fun and creative ways to bring our communities up and down the bayou together while promoting our authentic destination. This contest is a great way for children and adults to express their creativity and showcase our unapologetically Cajun culture. We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions!”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO