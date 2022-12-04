Read full article on original website
St. Bernadette Catholic School to host Live Nativity
St. Bernadette Catholic School invites the community to celebrate the season with their Live Nativity, tomorrow night, December 6, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The 19 year old tradition will feature members of the St. Bernadette Choir. “This is a long running St. Bernadette tradition, and we love having the community here with us to celebrate advent,” said Principal Elise LeBoeuf.
Legendary Nicholls graduate to speak at Nicholls' commencement; local businessman to be given Honorary Doctorate
A legendary Nicholls State University graduate will be the university's ceremonial guest speaker at the university's 111th Commencement this weekend. The university announced today that Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, a Mississippi native who was offered a scholarship and recruited to play basketball in Thibodaux in 1968 will address the university's graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.
Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy
Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy, 83, native and life-long resident of Houma, LA, beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Geraldine is survived by her son, Lance Fanguy, his wife, Blake Andrews-Fanguy and is considered a second Mom to many more. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fanguy, and brothers, Hilary and Lovelace.
Cheryl Yvonne LaRose
Cheryl Yvonne LaRose, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Cheryl is a native of Glasgow, Scotland and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a later date. Cheryl is survived by her husband,...
Lam Ngoc Hoang
Lam Ngoc Hoang, 36, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in Lam’s honor on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church located at 3593 Friendswood Drive, Houma, LA 70363 from 5:00 p.m. until mass at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou 2022 Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is Underway!
Get your Christmas spirit ready because Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is back!. The Lafourche Parish Tourist Center needs help decorating their tree and you can help with the ornament contest. “Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is excited to launch the third year of our Oyster Shell Ornament Contest,” said Cody Gray, President & CEO, “ We are always looking for fun and creative ways to bring our communities up and down the bayou together while promoting our authentic destination. This contest is a great way for children and adults to express their creativity and showcase our unapologetically Cajun culture. We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions!”
TPSD Passes Option 3a Keeping Grand Caillou Elementary in the Community
A decision was made regarding the fate of Grand Caillou Elementary School at the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting tonight, December 6. The board voted, eight to one, passing option 3a. The discussion has been a long conversation that has been on the mind of board members and parents alike. The decision had three options:
Christmas Eve Carving Table returns to Grady V’s
A Thibodaux tradition has returned to Grady V’s!. The Christmas Eve Carving Table dinner event is back, allowing families a chance to be together during this special time, without the stress of cooking and hosting. Full families gather at the Carving Table with excitement in the air, in anticipation of the next day.
Waste Pro announces Jesse Murphy promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana
Waste Pro has announced that Jesse Murphy has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana. Jesse has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry. Jesse joined the Waste Pro family in 2015 as the Operations Manager in New Orleans and Baton Rouge before quickly being promoted to Site Manager. He then worked his way up to Division Manager of New Orleans, where he was responsible for overseeing 35 employees operating 28 trucks in the hauling and transfer station that services the New Orleans area. In 2019, Jesse was appointed as Divisional Vice President of the Louisiana market.
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
A Brief Story of France and New Orleans
"It was a lovely evening and visit to have President d'Estaing come to Louisiana and New Orleans. It was a very important moment in our city's history and relationship with France."
Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette
Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette, 76, life long resident of Chauvin, passed away on December 1, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
That’s a wrap on the filming of Nickel Boys in Downtown Thibodaux
Downtown Thibodaux has been bustling with a little more energy and excitement lately, as scenes from the upcoming film Nickel Boys have been filming in the area. Based on the national bestseller and Pulitzer winning novel from Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys tells the story of two boys sentenced to an abusive reform school that hid decades of abuse.
Cheryl Melancon
Cheryl Melancon, 54, a native of Galliano and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Memorial graveside service will be announced at a later date. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Toups (Buddy) and Frank Terrebonne (Melissa); niece, Angela Guidry (Jared); and sister-in-law, Terrie Melancon.
Terrebonne Parish School District discusses rebuilding after Ida
HOUMA, La. — The effects of Hurricane Ida are still being felt more than a year later. An elementary school in Houma was destroyed, and ever since, the students who went to Grand Caillou Elementary haven’t been able to sit in their classrooms. The students have been attending class at other schools.
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye to presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
'Blessed and exhausted: Jefferson Parish rebounds
