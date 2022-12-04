Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday
After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Defensive End Omari Abor Sheds Black Stripe
Freshman defensive end Omari Abor is officially a member of The Brotherhood. This week, the former four-star prospect shed his black stripe, which means he is now a fully-recognized member of the Ohio State football program. Abor arrived on campus in June along with several other recruits in the class...
Eleven Warriors
A Look Around the Conference Before Ohio State Opens League Play Against Rutgers
Ohio State has faced three ranked opponents, played in the Maui Invitational and participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge already through eight games this season. But we have yet to see how the Buckeyes fare against conference competition. Ohio State 2022-23 Conference Schedule. DATE OPPONENT LOCATION. DEC. 8 RUTGERS COLUMBUS,...
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh And Roddy Gayle Jr. Talk Progress During Freshman Season, Upcoming Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers
Brice Sensabaugh, Roddy Gayle Jr. and several other young Buckeyes are gearing up to play the first Big Ten opponent of their college career on Thursday. Ohio State hosts Rutgers in its ninth game of the season at 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The Scarlet Knights will be a step up in competition from the Buckeyes' last time out against St. Francis, a mid-major team it blew out by 37, but Ohio State has already taken on three ranked opponents in 2022-23.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau and Tommy Eichenberg Lead 10 AP All-Big Ten Selections from Ohio State
Five Ohio State players made the Associated Press’ All-Big Ten first team while five other Buckeyes made the second team. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg each made the AP All-Big Ten first team, giving the Buckeyes the second-most first-team selections behind Michigan.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation: Is Brian Hartline the answer for OSU’s open offensive coordinator job?
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal
Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal to play a sixth season of college football elsewhere. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker announced Monday that he is entering the portal with one more year of eligibility, though he plans to remain with the Buckeyes for their College Football Playoff run.
thecomeback.com
Major Ohio State transfer portal target revealed
In their final game of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout thanks in no small part to Michigan’s passing attack. Ohio State’s cornerbacks struggled in the game, as they have much of the season, surrendering 263 yards and three touchdowns through the air, including three touchdowns of over 45 yards. As a result of the struggles at that position, it looks like the Buckeyes are targeting a key player in the transfer portal.
Ohio State star receiver out for college football playoff
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is 'the toughest possible opponent' for No. 1 Georgia
Joel Klatt broke down the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show’ recently. Ohio State plays Georgia, while Michigan faces TCU. Klatt argued that the toughest potential matchup for Georgia on their way to a second-straight national title is Ohio State. The Bulldogs will be tested by the high powered offense of the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent
The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
dawgpost.com
Ohio State Legend: "Georgia Will Get Rolled On" by Buckeyes
ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs are set, and that means it’s “talking season” for college football fans who will watch their team play in the Playoffs. Of course, trash talk isn’t just for fans. The “hot takes” will come from everyone over the next few weeks, and we saw a VERY bold take come from an Ohio State Buckeye legend this week.
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
NBC4 Columbus
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Morning Forecast: December 6, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Pilot accused of flying drone over Ohio Stadium without a license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing charges related to a drone spotted before the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game earlier in the 2022 season. NBC4 obtained the affidavit record for the case, which detailed an officer’s account of the Sept. 24 incident. Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit said […]
